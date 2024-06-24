‘Scunnered’ Angus community councillors throw in the towel in mass resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Scunnered’ Angus community councillors throw in the towel in mass resignation

Newtyle Community Council has collapsed amidst claims their relationship with Angus Council has broken down.

By Graham Brown
Newtyle Community Council's relationship with Angus Council has hit a dead end. Image: Google
An Angus community council has folded amidst claims its relationship with the local authority is “broken”.

Newtyle’s six representatives say they are “scunnered” with the way they claim the body has been treated by Angus Council.

The introduction of a traffic-free zone at the local primary – which they opposed – was described as the final straw.

But they claim there has been a lack of communication or consultation around other local issues.

Claim of council ‘arrogance’ over local matters

“Community councils are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the council, but what’s the point if they don’t want to listen,” said long-time member Ralph Stirton.

“The arrogance the council has shown is incredible.”

He said the body had a good relationship with the area’s local councillors in the Kirriemuir and Dean ward.

“They were coming along to our meetings and taking things on board,” added Mr Stirton.

“But they’d then take them up with the council and it would just proceed as it sees fit.

“What’s the point of the community council – and also local councillors – if they’re not being listened to?”

He added: “The school friendly zone wasn’t needed but the council won’t admit they got it wrong.”

Councils across Tayside have adopted primary school traffic bans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A community council call for a site visit on the issue was rejected by the council.

“But it wasn’t just that, there were other things,” said Ralph.

“The council treated us as if we didn’t matter.

“They’re asking folk to give up their time, but then don’t seem to want to listen to them.”

Flak over local decisions

Community council chairwoman Christine Matthews said: “It’s largely come about with the nonsense around the traffic free zone at the school.

“But repeatedly things have been happening where we felt we weren’t being listened to or kept informed.

“They closed the toilets at the park and closed Wharncliffe Hall with a limited amount of up front information.”

A community consultation was launched last year on the future of the facility.

“They are expecting us to pick up the flak for these decisions which we haven’t been told much about,” added Christine.

She also said the relationship with local councillors who attend the monthly meetings was very good.

“Part of the problem is that we’re getting one story from councillors, but Angus Council had a completely different narrative,” she added.

“If what we’re saying isn’t going up the chain with any effect then it’s pointless.

“We managed to keep it going by co-opting members, but that’s not ideal.

“One of our longest serving members went after 30 years at the start of the year so that was a big hit.

“But the relationship with the council now just seem broken frankly.”

Longest-serving Scottish community councillor’s concerns

Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor recently warned of the challenges local authorities face in bringing new blood on board.

Next month Ivan Laird will attend his final meeting of Kirriemuir Landward East, which he has served for 45 years, around 25 of those as its chair.

But he admitted “fearing for the future” of rural bodies such as his because of changes in the way people lead their lives.

Angus Council praises community ‘dedication’

A council spokesperson said: “We understand and respect Newtyle Community Council’s decision to resign and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their service over the years and their contribution to the residents of Newtyle.

“Their dedication to serving the community and representing its views has been commendable.”

 

