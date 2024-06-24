‘Scunnered’ Angus community councillors throw in the towel in mass resignation

An Angus community council has folded amidst claims its relationship with the local authority is “broken”.

Newtyle’s six representatives say they are “scunnered” with the way they claim the body has been treated by Angus Council.

The introduction of a traffic-free zone at the local primary – which they opposed – was described as the final straw.

But they claim there has been a lack of communication or consultation around other local issues.

Claim of council ‘arrogance’ over local matters

“Community councils are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the council, but what’s the point if they don’t want to listen,” said long-time member Ralph Stirton.

“The arrogance the council has shown is incredible.”

He said the body had a good relationship with the area’s local councillors in the Kirriemuir and Dean ward.

“They were coming along to our meetings and taking things on board,” added Mr Stirton.

“But they’d then take them up with the council and it would just proceed as it sees fit.

“What’s the point of the community council – and also local councillors – if they’re not being listened to?”

He added: “The school friendly zone wasn’t needed but the council won’t admit they got it wrong.”

A community council call for a site visit on the issue was rejected by the council.

“But it wasn’t just that, there were other things,” said Ralph.

“The council treated us as if we didn’t matter.

“They’re asking folk to give up their time, but then don’t seem to want to listen to them.”

Flak over local decisions

Community council chairwoman Christine Matthews said: “It’s largely come about with the nonsense around the traffic free zone at the school.

“But repeatedly things have been happening where we felt we weren’t being listened to or kept informed.

“They closed the toilets at the park and closed Wharncliffe Hall with a limited amount of up front information.”

A community consultation was launched last year on the future of the facility.

“They are expecting us to pick up the flak for these decisions which we haven’t been told much about,” added Christine.

She also said the relationship with local councillors who attend the monthly meetings was very good.

“Part of the problem is that we’re getting one story from councillors, but Angus Council had a completely different narrative,” she added.

“If what we’re saying isn’t going up the chain with any effect then it’s pointless.

“We managed to keep it going by co-opting members, but that’s not ideal.

“One of our longest serving members went after 30 years at the start of the year so that was a big hit.

“But the relationship with the council now just seem broken frankly.”

Longest-serving Scottish community councillor’s concerns

Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor recently warned of the challenges local authorities face in bringing new blood on board.

Next month Ivan Laird will attend his final meeting of Kirriemuir Landward East, which he has served for 45 years, around 25 of those as its chair.

But he admitted “fearing for the future” of rural bodies such as his because of changes in the way people lead their lives.

Angus Council praises community ‘dedication’

A council spokesperson said: “We understand and respect Newtyle Community Council’s decision to resign and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their service over the years and their contribution to the residents of Newtyle.

“Their dedication to serving the community and representing its views has been commendable.”