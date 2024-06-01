Angus man Ivan ‘fears for future’ as he prepares to step down as Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor

When Angus agricultural contractor Ivan Laird stepped up to “do his bit” in his 30s, community councils were just up and running across Scotland.

He thought it was the right thing to take an active involvement in the local life of Justinhaugh and its surrounds under the umbrella of Kirriemuir Landward East.

Ivan, now 87, is readying himself his final meeting after 45 years, and almost a quarter of a century as chairman.

But he admits he “fears for the future” of the local groups he says are needed now more than ever.

A bi-annual gathering of Angus-wide community council representatives at Angus House council HQ in Forfar this week was his last before he signs off as Kirrie Landward East chairman in July.

Long and varied list of achievements

He is proud of the group’s work down the decades.

From the safety campaign for improvements at the treacherous A90 Finavon junction to the fundraising mountain the community council scaled in raising £80,000 within weeks for a Glen Prosen memorial to Antarctic explorers Captain Scott and Dr Wilson.

His fellow Kirrie Landward East members are sure to give him a gratitude-laden send-off next month.

And Angus Council has already paid its own tribute in a civic lunch.

But Ivan says what he would like most is to see community council’s become an even greater force for good.

“It’s all changed now and I fear for the future to be honest,” he said.

“When I started out I wanted to to my bit – and I hope I’ve done that. I think it’s time for a rest.”

His “bit”, as he calls it, also extended to 47 years as a Scouting administrator at local and east of Scotland level, and 22 years as a prison visitor.

And for good measure he did 28 years as a special police constable on his local patch.

“I lived and worked here and you got to know everyone in the area,” he said.

“But that’s not the case now – folk work away in Dundee, Aberdeen or other places.

“And they are so busy with family life they don’t have the time to get involved with things like community councils.”

Changed face of community council area

“There have lots of changes. When I started we had six schools in our area – there are now two,” said Ivan.

“There used to be seven churches and there is now one.

“And there were two police stations, in Cortachy and Tannadice, but now there are none.

“And no-one wants to get involved. At the last change of community councils, Forfar couldn’t even get a single nomination first time round.

“They got one formed, but if that’s what can happen in a town like Forfar then the rural areas don’t stand a chance.”

He added: “We have always had a full complement, but we really need people to get involved.

“We were essentially the eyes and the ears of the local community for the council.

“But things have changed so much now and I think the onus will fall much more on community councils.

“And there are always folk willing to have their say and complain on things like social media. You needn’t complain you can’t get things done if you’re not willing to do you own bit.”

Winning formula for working together

He says there is another secret to a successful community council.

“When I started a new session as chairman I asked for politics to be left outside the hall,” added Ivan.

“All of the councillors we have had throughout all these years respected that, and I think it’s been great.

“We have been commended from all sides at Kirrie Landward East for that.

“I’ve enjoyed my time tremendously.

“But I hope there are new people who will come up and take it on, not just in our community council but all the others in Angus.”