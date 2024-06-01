Angus man Ivan ‘fears for future’ as he prepares to step down as Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus man Ivan ‘fears for future’ as he prepares to step down as Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor

Ivan Laird has been part of Kirriemuir Landward East Community Council for almost its entire existence, and almost 25 years as the group's chairman.

By Graham Brown
87-year-old Ivan Laird is preparing to step down from Kirrie Landward East. Image: Paul Reid
87-year-old Ivan Laird is preparing to step down from Kirrie Landward East. Image: Paul Reid

When Angus agricultural contractor Ivan Laird stepped up to “do his bit” in his 30s, community councils were just up and running across Scotland.

He thought it was the right thing to take an active involvement in the local life of Justinhaugh and its surrounds under the umbrella of Kirriemuir Landward East.

Ivan, now 87, is readying himself his final meeting after 45 years, and almost a quarter of a century as chairman.

But he admits he “fears for the future” of the local groups he says are needed now more than ever.

A bi-annual gathering of Angus-wide community council representatives at Angus House council HQ in Forfar this week was his last before he signs off as Kirrie Landward East chairman in July.

Long and varied list of achievements

He is proud of the group’s work down the decades.

From the safety campaign for improvements at the treacherous A90 Finavon junction to the fundraising mountain the community council scaled in raising £80,000 within weeks for a Glen Prosen memorial to Antarctic explorers Captain Scott and Dr Wilson.

His fellow Kirrie Landward East members are sure to give him a gratitude-laden send-off next month.

And Angus Council has already paid its own tribute in a civic lunch.

Ivan Laird is Scotland's longest serving community councillor.
Ivan with a memorial salver to his beloved wife, Beth, who died in 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

But Ivan says what he would like most is to see community council’s become an even greater force for good.

“It’s all changed now and I fear for the future to be honest,” he said.

“When I started out I wanted to to my bit – and I hope I’ve done that. I think it’s time for a rest.”

His “bit”, as he calls it, also extended to 47 years as a Scouting administrator at local and east of Scotland level, and 22 years as a prison visitor.

Ivan Laird is Scotland's longest-serving community councillor.
Ivan Laird with a fundraising book of poetry produced by Kirrie Landward East community council. Image: Paul Reid

And for good measure he did 28 years as a special police constable on his local patch.

“I lived and worked here and you got to know everyone in the area,” he said.

“But that’s not the case now – folk work away in Dundee, Aberdeen or other places.

“And they are so busy with family life they don’t have the time to get involved with things like community councils.”

Changed face of community council area

“There have lots of changes. When I started we had six schools in our area – there are now two,” said Ivan.

“There used to be seven churches and there is now one.

“And there were two police stations, in Cortachy and Tannadice, but now there are none.

“And no-one wants to get involved. At the last change of community councils, Forfar couldn’t even get a single nomination first time round.

“They got one formed, but if that’s what can happen in a town like Forfar then the rural areas don’t stand a chance.”

He added: “We have always had a full complement, but we really need people to get involved.

“We were essentially the eyes and the ears of the local community for the council.

“But things have changed so much now and I think the onus will fall much more on community councils.

Ivan Laird farewell at Angus bi-annual community council meeting.
Ivan (centre) at his final bi-annual meeting of Angus community councils with Heather Kelly, Kirriemuir; Councillor Ronnie Proctor, Emma Watson, Glamis; Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside, Provost Brian Boyd and Mary Smith, Glamis. Image: Paul Reid

“And there are always folk willing to have their say and complain on things like social media. You needn’t complain you can’t get things done if you’re not willing to do you own bit.”

Winning formula for working together

He says there is another secret to a successful community council.

“When I started a new session as chairman I asked for politics to be left outside the hall,” added Ivan.

“All of the councillors we have had throughout all these years respected that, and I think it’s been great.

“We have been commended from all sides at Kirrie Landward East for that.

“I’ve enjoyed my time tremendously.

“But I hope there are new people who will come up and take it on, not just in our community council but all the others in Angus.”

Conversation