Brechin anger leads Angus Council to ditch ‘myth-busting’ Storm Babet campaign

A Brechin backlash has forced Angus Council to drop a ‘myth-busting’ social media campaign on the eve of Storm Babet’s first anniversary.

Earlier this week the authority launched the series of ‘Flooding Facts’ posts on Facebook and X.

It wanted to “reassure the community of Brechin by putting to rest some long running theories about the flood defence scheme, the response and the future of flooding in Brechin.”

But a Brechin councillor said she had been inundated with complaints condemning the messages as “insensitive and upsetting”.

Jill Scott said many folk whose lives remain in turmoil 12 months on were angered by their tone.

And senior council figures have now taken the decision to pause the messages as the October 19 anniversary looms.

The first post rejected suggestions Brechin’s £16m flood scheme had failed. It said it had simply been overwhelmed by record storm levels in the River South Esk.

Another tackled the controversial issue of dredging the river.

Council appearing to ‘absolve itself of blame’

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “People died during Storm Babet.

“Families lost everything and many are still struggling to cope with the legacy of mental health problems it left.

“We were briefed as councillors there would be low-key comms around the first anniversary.

“We didn’t know what that would like like, but here we are with this myth-busting approach.

“It has come across as Angus Council trying to absolve itself of any blame for what happened.

“That’s how it has been seen.

“People are angry, many are still out of their homes and the way it’s been framed comes across like ‘it’s nothing to do with us’.

“I’ve encountered a lot of anger over this. I just think it was a huge mis-step at a time when it will be so raw for people still upset, angry and waiting on so many answers.

“Maybe there is a time for this, but I don’t think that time was now.”

Top official says social media campaign will pause

Council HR chief Sharon Faulkner told Ms Scott the social media posts will be “paused” until after the storm anniversary.

She said: “We did think very carefully around these posts, especially at this time nearing the anniversary of Storm Babet and our purpose was twofold.

“Firstly, to reassure people that they are not in any greater risk from flooding than they were prior to Babet and secondly to clear away some long-held misconceptions that actions such as dredging would be effective in preventing flooding.

“This was based on community feedback from residents who expressed the view that they felt that they were going into the storm season without further actions having been taken and were therefore more likely to be flooded again.

“It was also to ensure that the community can make informed, evidenced-based decisions on what will work, without wasting time on having to first clarify what will not.”

She said feedback has suggested some found the posts “helpful and reassuring”.

“However, given your experiences and feedback, we are happy to pause the posts until after the anniversary.”

And the council is sticking to a plan to post additional information on mental health support this weekend.

Support services have also been altered to cope with any increase in demand.