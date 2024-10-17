Brechin anger leads Angus Council to ditch ‘myth-busting’ Storm Babet campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin anger leads Angus Council to ditch ‘myth-busting’ Storm Babet campaign

The Flooding Facts messages on the council's social media channels have been branded "insensitive and upsetting".

By Graham Brown
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA

A Brechin backlash has forced Angus Council to drop a ‘myth-busting’ social media campaign on the eve of Storm Babet’s first anniversary.

Earlier this week the authority launched the series of ‘Flooding Facts’ posts on Facebook and X.

It wanted to “reassure the community of Brechin by putting to rest some long running theories about the flood defence scheme, the response and the future of flooding in Brechin.”

But a Brechin councillor said she had been inundated with complaints condemning the messages as “insensitive and upsetting”.

Jill Scott said many folk whose lives remain in turmoil 12 months on were angered by their tone.

And senior council figures have now taken the decision to pause the messages as the October 19 anniversary looms.

Brechin councillor Jill Scott condemned the social media messages on Facebook and X. Image: Kim Cessford/Angus Council

The first post rejected suggestions Brechin’s £16m flood scheme had failed. It said it had simply been overwhelmed by record storm levels in the River South Esk.

Another tackled the controversial issue of dredging the river.

Council appearing to ‘absolve itself of blame’

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “People died during Storm Babet.

“Families lost everything and many are still struggling to cope with the legacy of mental health problems it left.

“We were briefed as councillors there would be low-key comms around the first anniversary.

“We didn’t know what that would like like, but here we are with this myth-busting approach.

The Coastguard Rescue Team evacuating residents in Brechin, Scotland, as Storm Babet battered the country. Shows four people wading through deep water with an inflatable boat.
The Coastguard Rescue Team evacuating residents in Brechin, Angus, as Storm Babet battered the country. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“It has come across as Angus Council trying to absolve itself of any blame for what happened.

“That’s how it has been seen.

“People are angry, many are still out of their homes and the way it’s been framed comes across like ‘it’s nothing to do with us’.

“I’ve encountered a lot of anger over this. I just think it was a huge mis-step at a time when it will be so raw for people still upset, angry and waiting on so many answers.

“Maybe there is a time for this, but I don’t think that time was now.”

Top official says social media campaign will pause

Council HR chief Sharon Faulkner told Ms Scott the social media posts will be “paused” until after the storm anniversary.

She said: “We did think very carefully around these posts, especially at this time nearing the anniversary of Storm Babet and our purpose was twofold.

“Firstly, to reassure people that they are not in any greater risk from flooding than they were prior to Babet and secondly to clear away some long-held misconceptions that actions such as dredging would be effective in preventing flooding.

Storm Babet’s aftermath in River Street, Brechin. Image: Peter Leslie/ Drone Survey Services

“This was based on community feedback from residents who expressed the view that they felt that they were going into the storm season without further actions having been taken and were therefore more likely to be flooded again.

“It was also to ensure that the community can make informed, evidenced-based decisions on what will work, without wasting time on having to first clarify what will not.”

She said feedback has suggested some found the posts “helpful and reassuring”.

“However, given your experiences and feedback, we are happy to pause the posts until after the anniversary.”

And the council is sticking to a plan to post additional information on mental health support this weekend.

Support services have also been altered to cope with any increase in demand.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A wall at Arbroath Harbour was smashed in bad weather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath Harbour wall 'obliterated' by high tides and strong winds
Montrose issued with flood alert
Flooding 'expected' in Montrose as Sepa issues warning
The type of home which is planned for the Lour Road site in Forfar. Image: Cullross/Scotframe
Bid for 7 new luxury homes on Forfar nursery site set for planning go…
The rescue operation in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: Angus costs and compensation so far as anniversary approaches
Perth Railway Station.
Woman attacked and 'threatened with violence' on Perth to Montrose train
Families enjoying Cupar fireworks display in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
18 brilliant Bonfire Night events around Angus, Fife, Perth and Stirling this year
Fire crews tackled the blaze for over 10-hours.
Fire-ravaged Monifieth McDonald's set to reopen more than a year after horror blaze
A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind, which forecasters predict will reach 50mph on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife braces for 'disruption' one year on from Storm Babet as yellow…
Brechin pensioner Ian Stewart at his garden gate where he spoke to the media hours before Storm Babet's full force hit. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin couple who stood defiant against Storm Babet say they'll 'never forget her' as…
Locals are already enjoying the re-opened path off Ferry Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Monifieth path finally re-opens after 4-year planning row
2

Conversation