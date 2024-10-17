Dunfermline Morrisons closes after ‘rodent’ spotted in store

Pest control has been called after a rodent was spotted at a Morrisons Daily in Dunfermline.

The convenience store, on St Andrews Street in the Hospital Hill area, has been closed while an investigation takes place.

The supermarket giant says all procedures have been followed after the “isolated incident”.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “The store team has requested a visit from pest control following reports of an isolated incident.

“All procedures have been followed and the store remains closed while the work is being carried out”.

Fife Council has been asked for comment.