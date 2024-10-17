This year’s brightest super moon set to shine over Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

People across Tayside and Fife are set to be treated to spectacular views of the “largest and brightest” super moon of the year.

The Hunter’s Moon, the third of four super moons in 2024, will be visible on Thursday evening.

During this time, the Earth’s natural satellite will appear around 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

The moon is expected to be visible after sunset and will gradually get brighter throughout the night.

Brightest super moon to appear over Tayside and Fife

Daniel Brown, associate professor in astronomy at Nottingham Trent University, said: “The October full moon appears as the largest and brightest super moon of the four this year, being 76km closer than last month’s full moon.

“It is always exciting to notice changes in colour due to our atmosphere and explore the ‘moon illusion’ where the moon only seems to look huge given its proximity to the horizon, where there is context alongside buildings, trees and other features.

“If the moon is high in the sky and you don’t have that context, it seems just a distant object and much smaller.”

Forecasters say the skies will mostly be clear across the UK.

The Met Office reports that it will be partly cloudy in Dundee and Angus, with temperatures sitting at around 13°C.

It may be cloudy in Dunfermline, with Perthshire set to experience light showers before turning partly cloudy in the evening.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Pretty much the whole of the UK has a good chance of clear skies this evening.

“Isolated fog patches will form by midnight, with more extensive low cloud and fog forming during the early hours.

“This will mean a less favourable (but still moderate-to-high) chance of seeing the moon later in the night.”