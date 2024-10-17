What’s next for Ryan Strain as Dundee United return nears?

Ryan Strain could be back in action for Dundee United before the next international break, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

The Australia international took to Instagram this week, posting a picture of himself undertaking a light training session with the ball at his feet; another significant milestone ticked off.

Strain, 27, has been absent since suffering a serious hamstring tear against Stenhousemuir on July 16 which required surgery.

However, Goodwin reckons the former St Mirren man looks fitter than ever and – while he will continue to take a cautious approach to the player’s recovery – he believes Strain could be part of the playing squad in “the next couple of weeks”.

“Ryan has been out for a hell of a long time, so we don’t want to get to this late stage of the recovery process, to then force the issue and put unnecessary pressure on him,” said Goodwin.

“We need to make sure that he’s right.

“But we are confident that we’ll see Ryan back in the playing squad in the next couple of weeks. Then we’ll try to build up his minutes. We’re not expecting him to just come straight back in and play 90 minutes back-to-back.

“We’ll do things properly and protect him as best we can. At the same time, he is desperate to get back involved.”

Goodwin: No risk

Goodwin added: “Given the two serious injuries that he’s had in the last couple of seasons, we don’t want to risk anything else happening.

“The boys behind the scenes in the medical department have done brilliant with him and he’s feeling really strong. His fitness levels have improved since the injury. He’s looking really, really fit at the moment.

“And we know the quality that Ryan Strain brings. He would improve the team.”