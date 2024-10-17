What’s next for Ryan Strain as Dundee United return nears?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s next for Ryan Strain as Dundee United return nears?

Strain's recovery is almost at its completion.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Strain on his Dundee United debut against Falkirk
Ryan Strain on his United debut against Falkirk. Image: SNS

Ryan Strain could be back in action for Dundee United before the next international break, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

The Australia international took to Instagram this week, posting a picture of himself undertaking a light training session with the ball at his feet; another significant milestone ticked off.

Strain, 27, has been absent since suffering a serious hamstring tear against Stenhousemuir on July 16 which required surgery.

However, Goodwin reckons the former St Mirren man looks fitter than ever and – while he will continue to take a cautious approach to the player’s recovery – he believes Strain could be part of the playing squad in “the next couple of weeks”.

A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS

“Ryan has been out for a hell of a long time, so we don’t want to get to this late stage of the recovery process, to then force the issue and put unnecessary pressure on him,” said Goodwin.

“We need to make sure that he’s right.

“But we are confident that we’ll see Ryan back in the playing squad in the next couple of weeks. Then we’ll try to build up his minutes. We’re not expecting him to just come straight back in and play 90 minutes back-to-back.

“We’ll do things properly and protect him as best we can. At the same time, he is desperate to get back involved.”

Goodwin: No risk

Goodwin added: “Given the two serious injuries that he’s had in the last couple of seasons, we don’t want to risk anything else happening.

“The boys behind the scenes in the medical department have done brilliant with him and he’s feeling really strong. His fitness levels have improved since the injury. He’s looking really, really fit at the moment.

“And we know the quality that Ryan Strain brings. He would improve the team.”

Conversation