Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Friockheim

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Friockheim.

Police were called to Station Road at the junction with the A933 at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

Their condition is not known.

Station Road was closed and a diversion was put in place.

It has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Saturday October 26 to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Station Road, Friockheim, at the junction with the A933.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

“The road is closed and a diversion is in place.”