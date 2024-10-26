Dundee Best pictures from Dundee Comic Con 2024 Fans turned out in costumes for the event at the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Digital artist Clownetina dresses as the joker at her market stall for Dundee Comic Con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Chloe Burrell October 26 2024, 6:01pm October 26 2024, 6:01pm Share Best pictures from Dundee Comic Con 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5111474/dundee-comic-con-wellgate-picture-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds descended on Dundee to attend a comic con event on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at the Wellgate Shopping Centre from 10am until 4pm. The free event, organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page, saw children and adults of all ages don their best costumes for the day. It comes after a comic con event was held back in June at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC), which saw Still Game actor Gavin Mitchell join revellers. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was at the Wellgate to capture all of the action. Abbie Dochard, 14, dresses as Hatsune Miku. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Imogen Irvine, eight, dressed as Bumblebee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson There was lots of market stalls for the public to browse through at Dundee Comic Con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Imogen Irvine, eight, dressed as Bumblebee with her dad Lee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Marshall Harris, 15, dressed as Sweetheart and Harry Jackson, 15, dressed as Kafka. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Robin Ellis dressed as Gepard from Honkai Star. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Normal sights to see during a visit to Dundee Comic Con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Revellers at comic con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Market stalls to browse through at comic con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kira Ferguson dressed as Misa from Death Note. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Couple Kelly Michael and James Lyddall dress as their own fictional characters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Revellers dressed up in costume. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A selfie with Batman is a must. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The event was held at the Wellgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson CR0050530, Chloe Burrell, Dundee, Dundee Comic Con for a gallery at the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Picture shows; Couple Kelly Michael and James Lyddall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
