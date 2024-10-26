Best pictures from Dundee Comic Con 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from Dundee Comic Con 2024

Fans turned out in costumes for the event at the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Digital artist Clownetina dresses as the joker at her market stall in Dundee.
Digital artist Clownetina dresses as the joker at her market stall for Dundee Comic Con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Crowds descended on Dundee to attend a comic con event on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the Wellgate Shopping Centre from 10am until 4pm.

The free event, organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page, saw children and adults of all ages don their best costumes for the day.

It comes after a comic con event was held back in June at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC), which saw Still Game actor Gavin Mitchell join revellers.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was at the Wellgate to capture all of the action.

Abbie Dochard, 14, dresses as Hatsune Miku.
Abbie Dochard, 14, dresses as Hatsune Miku. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Imogen Irvine, eight, dressed as Bumblebee.
Imogen Irvine, eight, dressed as Bumblebee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There was lots of market stalls for the public to browse through at Dundee Comic Con.
There was lots of market stalls for the public to browse through at Dundee Comic Con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Imogen Irvine, eight, dressed as Bumblebee with her dad Lee.
Imogen Irvine, eight, dressed as Bumblebee with her dad Lee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Marshall Harris, 15, dressed as Sweetheart and Harry Jackson, 15, dressed as Kafka.
Marshall Harris, 15, dressed as Sweetheart and Harry Jackson, 15, dressed as Kafka. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Robin Ellis dressed as Gepard from Honkai Star.
Robin Ellis dressed as Gepard from Honkai Star. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Normal sights to see during a visit to Dundee Comic Con.
Normal sights to see during a visit to Dundee Comic Con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Comic Con.
Revellers at comic con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Market stalls at Dundee Comic Con.
Market stalls to browse through at comic con. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kira Ferguson dressed as Misa from Death Note.
Kira Ferguson dressed as Misa from Death Note. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Couple Kelly Michael and James Lyddall dress as their own fictional characters.
Couple Kelly Michael and James Lyddall dress as their own fictional characters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Comic Con.
Revellers dressed up in costume. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A selfie with Batman is a must.
A selfie with Batman is a must. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Comic Con.
The event was held at the Wellgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Couple Kelly Michael and James Lyddall dress as their own fictional characters.
CR0050530, Chloe Burrell, Dundee, Dundee Comic Con for a gallery at the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Picture shows; Couple Kelly Michael and James Lyddall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Conversation