Best pictures from Dundee Comic Con 2024

Crowds descended on Dundee to attend a comic con event on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the Wellgate Shopping Centre from 10am until 4pm.

The free event, organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page, saw children and adults of all ages don their best costumes for the day.

It comes after a comic con event was held back in June at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC), which saw Still Game actor Gavin Mitchell join revellers.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was at the Wellgate to capture all of the action.