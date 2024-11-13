Raptor crime fears after young Golden Eagle’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance in Angus glens

The sudden disappearance of a satellite-tagged Golden Eagle has sparked concerns of criminal activity in the Angus Glens.

The young bird, which hatched in Tayside in 2022, was fitted with a satellite tag while in its nest.

It was transmitting as expected until May this year, when it suddenly went offline.

Its last known location was on moorland in the Angus Glens. The area has a long history of illegal bird of prey persecution.

Data from the bird’s tag was swiftly provided to the police for independent scrutiny.

Police Scotland, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPB Scotland then conducted a search of the area but found no trace of the bird or its tag.

RSPB Scotland has now raised concerns the eagle has been killed.

No trace of eagle or tag

Senior Investigations Officer Will Hayward said: “The sudden cessation of transmissions from this tag strongly suggests human interference, and reflects a pattern of tagged birds ‘disappearing’ almost exclusively on or near grouse moors that has become all too evident in recent years.

“Had this bird died of natural causes or if the tag had become detached, we would be able to locate and retrieve it.

“Given the well-proven reliability of this technology, when no body or tag is found, this is highly suspicious.

“We believe this bird has been killed and the tag destroyed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday June 13 2024, we were made aware of a missing satellite-tagged Golden Eagle and carried out enquiries into this report.

“It was established that the circumstances were suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Should anyone have information that may assist they should contact 101.”

Raptor incidents in Angus glens

Angus was identified as a raptor crime hotspot in a government-commissioned in 2017. It highlighted the fate of satellite-tracked Golden Eagles.

But RSPB Scotland say there has been no let-up in incidents and suspicious disappearances since then.

Most recently, an Osprey was found shot in the Glen Doll area on August 12 – the opening day of the grouse shooting season.

And earlier this year, satellite-tagged Hen Harrier ‘Shalimar’ disappeared in circumstances similar to this Golden Eagle.

It is a crime to kill a bird of prey, and anyone caught doing so faces a fine or even jail.

Legislation introduced in March 2024 means that, if illegal activity takes place on a grouse moor, that moor could lose its license to operate.

RSPB Scotland added: “If you have information about anyone killing birds of prey which you wish to report anonymously, call the RSPB’s confidential Raptor Crime Hotline on 0300 999 0101.”

Anyone who finds a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances should call Police Scotland on 101 and fill in the RSPB’s online reporting form at www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/advice/wild-bird-crime-report-form/