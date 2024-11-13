Raptor crime fears after young Golden Eagle’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance in Angus glens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raptor crime fears after young Golden Eagle’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance in Angus glens

A police and RSPB Scotland investigation was launched after the two-year-old bird's satellite tag stopped transmitting over moorland in the Angus glens.

By Graham Brown
The investigation into the disappearance of the young eagle is continuing. Image: Trees for Life
The investigation into the disappearance of the young eagle is continuing. Image: Trees for Life

The sudden disappearance of a satellite-tagged Golden Eagle has sparked concerns of criminal activity in the Angus Glens.

The young bird, which hatched in Tayside in 2022, was fitted with a satellite tag while in its nest.

It was transmitting as expected until May this year, when it suddenly went offline.

Its last known location was on moorland in the Angus Glens. The area has a long history of illegal bird of prey persecution.

Young tagged Golden Eagle
Satellite-tagging of young Golden Eagles is regularly carried out. Image: RSPB Scotland.

Data from the bird’s tag was swiftly provided to the police for independent scrutiny.

Police Scotland, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPB Scotland then conducted a search of the area but found no trace of the bird or its tag.

RSPB Scotland has now raised concerns the eagle has been killed.

No trace of eagle or tag

Senior Investigations Officer Will Hayward said: “The sudden cessation of transmissions from this tag strongly suggests human interference, and reflects a pattern of tagged birds ‘disappearing’ almost exclusively on or near grouse moors that has become all too evident in recent years.

“Had this bird died of natural causes or if the tag had become detached, we would be able to locate and retrieve it.

“Given the well-proven reliability of this technology, when no body or tag is found, this is highly suspicious.

“We believe this bird has been killed and the tag destroyed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday June 13 2024, we were made aware of a missing satellite-tagged Golden Eagle and carried out enquiries into this report.

“It was established that the circumstances were suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Should anyone have information that may assist they should contact 101.”

Raptor incidents in Angus glens

Angus was identified as a raptor crime hotspot in a government-commissioned in 2017. It highlighted the fate of satellite-tracked Golden Eagles.

But RSPB Scotland say there has been no let-up in incidents and suspicious disappearances since then.

Most recently, an Osprey was found shot in the Glen Doll area on August 12 – the opening day of the grouse shooting season.

Osprey found shot in Angus glens.
An investigation into the shooting of an Osprey on the Glorious Twelfth is continuing. Image: Shutterstock

And earlier this year, satellite-tagged Hen Harrier ‘Shalimar’ disappeared in circumstances similar to this Golden Eagle.

It is a crime to kill a bird of prey, and anyone caught doing so faces a fine or even jail.

Legislation introduced in March 2024 means that, if illegal activity takes place on a grouse moor, that moor could lose its license to operate.

RSPB Scotland added: “If you have information about anyone killing birds of prey which you wish to report anonymously, call the RSPB’s confidential Raptor Crime Hotline on 0300 999 0101.”

Anyone who finds a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances should call Police Scotland on 101 and fill in the RSPB’s online reporting form at www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/advice/wild-bird-crime-report-form/

Conversation