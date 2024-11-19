Man taken to hospital after falling from window in Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man taken to hospital after falling from window in Kirriemuir

An air ambulance and police were called to the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police and paramedics in Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Supplied
Police and paramedics in Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Supplied

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a window in Kirriemuir.

Emergency services descended on the town square just before 10am on Tuesday.

Two ambulances and several police vehicles were spotted near the Boots and Braes shops.

An air ambulance also landed in the playing fields at Webster’s High but the incident was not connected to the school.

Emergency services at the scene in Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Supplied

One resident said: “It all kicked off with police and paramedics pulling up into the square.

“Paramedics seemed to be working on someone in the area behind the chemists.

“A second ambulance also arrived.

“I have been told an air ambulance also landed at the high school in connection with the incident.”

Police parked on the town’s High Street. Image: Supplied

A second onlooker said: “Police and paramedics seem to be everywhere.

“It looks like someone must be badly hurt given the level of emergency service people here.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Tuesday, police received a report of a man having fallen from a window of a flat in Ogilvy’s Close, Kirriemuir.

“He has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

