Man taken to hospital after falling from window in Kirriemuir

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a window in Kirriemuir.

Emergency services descended on the town square just before 10am on Tuesday.

Two ambulances and several police vehicles were spotted near the Boots and Braes shops.

An air ambulance also landed in the playing fields at Webster’s High but the incident was not connected to the school.

One resident said: “It all kicked off with police and paramedics pulling up into the square.

“Paramedics seemed to be working on someone in the area behind the chemists.

“A second ambulance also arrived.

“I have been told an air ambulance also landed at the high school in connection with the incident.”

A second onlooker said: “Police and paramedics seem to be everywhere.

“It looks like someone must be badly hurt given the level of emergency service people here.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Tuesday, police received a report of a man having fallen from a window of a flat in Ogilvy’s Close, Kirriemuir.

“He has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”