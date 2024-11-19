Inside abandoned Perthshire ‘party house’ going to auction

An abandoned Perthshire ‘party house’ bought by the council after it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour is set to be sold off at auction.

Strathcona, a large detached home on the corner of Spoutwells Road and Highfield Road in Scone, is going under the hammer with a starting price of £250,000.

The brick home, which includes a garage and a substantial surrounding garden, was built in the 1950s.

After being vacated in 2011, the home lay empty and became a regular haunt for partying teenagers and vandals.

Then in November last year, Perth and Kinross Council applied for a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to force the owner to sell the property, following complaints from locals.

Community councillors said the house – which was still full of family possessions and furniture – had become a “den for youths partying and active drug dealing”.

The local authority was successful in its CPO and took ownership in August this year.

Property agent Sheperd Commercial, which is handling the sale, says the house offers “development potential” for the eventual buyer.

It added: “The property offers the opportunity for either refurbishment or redevelopment of possibly two houses, subject to planning.”

The auction takes place on December 4 at 12.30pm.