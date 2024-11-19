Inside abandoned Perthshire ‘party house’ going to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside abandoned Perthshire ‘party house’ going to auction

Perth and Kinross Council forced the previous owner to sell the property due to concerns over anti-social behaviour.

By Neil Henderson
Strathcona in Scone was targeted by partying youths.
Strathcona in Scone. Image: Shepherd Commercial

An abandoned Perthshire ‘party house’ bought by the council after it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour is set to be sold off at auction.

Strathcona, a large detached home on the corner of Spoutwells Road and Highfield Road in Scone, is going under the hammer with a starting price of £250,000.

The brick home, which includes a garage and a substantial surrounding garden, was built in the 1950s.

After being vacated in 2011, the home lay empty and became a regular haunt for partying teenagers and vandals.

Then in November last year, Perth and Kinross Council applied for a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to force the owner to sell the property, following complaints from locals.

Furniture remains in the abandoned house in Scone.
Furniture remains in the abandoned house in Scone. Image: Shepherd Commercial
Stairwell at Strathcona in Scone.
The home has been vandalised. Image: Shepherd Commercial
One of the rooms at the abandoned home which is now to be auctioned off.
Old pictures inside the house. Image: Shepherd Commercial

Community councillors said the house – which was still full of family possessions and furniture – had become a “den for youths partying and active drug dealing”.

The local authority was successful in its CPO and took ownership in August this year.

Property agent Sheperd Commercial, which is handling the sale, says the house offers “development potential” for the eventual buyer.

It added: “The property offers the opportunity for either refurbishment or redevelopment of possibly two houses, subject to planning.”

The auction takes place on December 4 at 12.30pm.

