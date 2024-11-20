Forensics cops scour scene as probe into man’s Kirriemuir window fall continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forensics cops scour scene as probe into man’s Kirriemuir window fall continues

Two officers remain on guard outside a flat.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirrie man falls from window
Police forensics officers in the close where the man fell. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DCThomson

Forensics officers have scoured the scene where a man fell from a window in Kirriemuir.

Police launched an investigation after the man fell from the window of a flat just off the town’s High Street on Tuesday morning.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains, but his condition has not been confirmed.

Following the plunge, forensics officers in white suits were scene combing the area for clues.

Police are continuing to guard the flat on Ogilvy’s Close with two officers standing outside on Wednesday and an area taped off.

Kirrie man falls
Police remained at the scene on Wednesday. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
kirrie man falls
Police and forensic officers at the scene. Image: Lindsey Hamilton DC/Thomson

One resident said: “Police remained at the scene all night and are still here today.

“People are very concerned about what is going on.

“There’s not an awful lot of actual information but a lot of rumours going around.

“I really hope this person is OK – everyone here is talking about what happened.”

Forensics officers use ‘big lights’ to comb scene of Kirriemuir window fall

Another local said: “I was walking past the top of Ogilvy’s Close around 4pm on Tuesday.

“It was sealed off with police tape at both entrances with police not allowing anyone through.

“I could also see people in white suits working in the area which I took to be forensic police.

“They had big lights set up to illuminate the area as it was beginning to get dark.”

Police and paramedics in Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Supplied

One resident who saw the incident unfolding said: “There was a really big emergency presence in the town all day on Tuesday.

“You couldn’t drive a car through the town for a while.

“It was also worrying that an air ambulance landed in Kirrie, apparently in connection with this incident.

“Many people realised at that point that someone must be pretty badly injured if that was called out.”

Police have confirmed their probe “to establish the exact circumstances of the incident” is ongoing.

