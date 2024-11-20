Forensics cops scour scene as probe into man’s Kirriemuir window fall continues

Forensics officers have scoured the scene where a man fell from a window in Kirriemuir.

Police launched an investigation after the man fell from the window of a flat just off the town’s High Street on Tuesday morning.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains, but his condition has not been confirmed.

Following the plunge, forensics officers in white suits were scene combing the area for clues.

Police are continuing to guard the flat on Ogilvy’s Close with two officers standing outside on Wednesday and an area taped off.

One resident said: “Police remained at the scene all night and are still here today.

“People are very concerned about what is going on.

“There’s not an awful lot of actual information but a lot of rumours going around.

“I really hope this person is OK – everyone here is talking about what happened.”

Forensics officers use ‘big lights’ to comb scene of Kirriemuir window fall

Another local said: “I was walking past the top of Ogilvy’s Close around 4pm on Tuesday.

“It was sealed off with police tape at both entrances with police not allowing anyone through.

“I could also see people in white suits working in the area which I took to be forensic police.

“They had big lights set up to illuminate the area as it was beginning to get dark.”

One resident who saw the incident unfolding said: “There was a really big emergency presence in the town all day on Tuesday.

“You couldn’t drive a car through the town for a while.

“It was also worrying that an air ambulance landed in Kirrie, apparently in connection with this incident.

“Many people realised at that point that someone must be pretty badly injured if that was called out.”

Police have confirmed their probe “to establish the exact circumstances of the incident” is ongoing.