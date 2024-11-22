Angus dad launches ‘tattoos for toys’ Christmas mission

An Angus tattoo artist has organised a unique fundraiser to stop local youngsters waking up disappointed on Christmas morning.

Mike Evans is holding his first ever Tattoos for Toys event next month in aid of Angus Toy Appeal.

For one day only, the 39-year-old, who owns Angry Dad’s Tattoo Company in Kirriemuir, is providing free tattoos for customers who donate brand new toys and gift sets worth over £40.

Mike, who opened his studio on Kirriemuir’s Bank Street two years ago after working at studios in Dundee and Forfar, has been “blown away” by the number of enquiries he has received.

The 12-hour event on Saturday December 14 sold out within hours of bookings opening – with 20 people set to receive a tattoo in exchange for a gift.

One of his first customers will be Lynn Richards, chair of Angus Toy Appeal, who has chosen a design in memory of her late husband.

Angus tattoo artist says every child should wake up with Christmas presents

Angus Toy Appeal provided gifts for over 1,700 children and young people last year – referred by social workers, health visitors and schools – and this year’s number is expected to be even higher.

Volunteers pack Christmas sacks with a range of new toys, books and toiletries for all ages.

Mike said: “I’m a dad myself and the thought of kids waking up to no presents on Christmas morning is devastating.

“They go to nurseries and schools where they’ll hear others talking about what they get and I wanted to help make sure they also get something good.

“I’ve asked folk to bring in brand new toys, with a receipt, worth at least £40. It doesn’t have to be one thing, it could be two or three gifts.

“I’m hoping some customers might be generous and spend a bit more. My minimum price for a tattoo is £50 so they are getting a good deal and also helping a great charity.”

He added: “When I came up with the idea I was thinking I might get about five or six people interested and would add in a few extra toys myself but I’ve been blown away by the response.

“I’ll be working from 7.30am until late to get all the tattoos done.”

Toy Appeal chair’s poignant tattoo tribute

Lynn, 56, from Arbroath, who has been involved with Angus Toy Appeal for 15 years, said: “We are so grateful to Mike for this great idea which will help so many children in the area.

“It’s great to join forces with a local business like this and reach a new audience.

“The number of children we provide gifts for has gone up every year and we don’t expect that to change.”

Lynn was so inspired by the event that she got in touch to ask if she could take part – choosing a cherry blossom design for her back to match one her late husband Andy had.

She added: “My husband died from a heart attack two years ago and I have always known I wanted to get a tattoo in his memory. Now just feels the perfect time.

“Andy had a Japanese cherry blossom tattoo as part of sleeve so I have chosen a design that is similar to his.

“I am a bit nervous about getting it done but knowing it will both help the appeal and be a nod to Andy will spur me on.”