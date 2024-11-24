Arbroath man takes in dog abandoned outside Pie Bobs bakers

An Arbroath man came to the rescue to take in an abandoned dog for the night.

Craig Phillip gave the pooch a place to stay after Pie Bobs Bakery posted an appeal on social media on Saturday.

The dog had been left tied up outside the Grant Road shop at around 10pm.

Responding to the bakery’s appeal, dad-of-two Craig Phillip said he would give the pooch, which he later discovered is named Rogan, a place to stay.

Craig, 30, who lives on nearby Sidney Street, said: “I spotted the post late on Saturday this poor dog had been left and it was just around the corner from me, so I’d said I was happy to take him in for the night.

“I didn’t have any dog food so I made him some steak and bacon to give him something to eat.

“He was very friendly and took to me straight away, all seemed well with him.

“He was in great spirits and he slept in bed with me.”

‘I miss him already’

It is understood Rogan had recently been re-homed before he was abandoned and will now be returned to his original family.

Craig, who works at MTC Media in Dundee, took the dog to the police station on Saturday morning.

He said: “On Sunday morning I nipped out to get some dog food and basics before I phoned 101 for advice as the vets were closed.

“The police came to collect him and I’m glad he is being returned to his original family.

“I miss him already – he was full of character and a joy to have in the short time I had him.

“I wouldn’t have been able to take him in as I’ve got a six-year-old daughter who stays half of the week and a 23-week-old.

“I’m away down to the station to say goodbye before he is returned”.