‘Increasing concern’ for missing man, 36, last seen in Arbroath

Police are appealing to the public for information about a missing man last seen in Arbroath.

Officers are urging anyone with information about Rowan Connor to get in touch immediately.

The 36-year-old was last seen on Friday November 29 in Horrolodge Hill.

He is described as being 5ft 7 inches tall with short mid brown hair and with a slim build.

Authorities are asking Rowan to get in touch immediately if he sees this appeal.

Inspector Ahmad Mahboob said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rowan’s welfare and are keen to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information on his whereabouts or who has had contact with him since he was reported missing to come forward as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to Rowan himself, if you see this appeal, please let us know you are safe.

“Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2183 of 29, November, 2024.”