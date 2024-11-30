‘Increasing concern’ for missing man, 36, last seen in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Increasing concern’ for missing man, 36, last seen in Arbroath

Police have issued an appeal to trace Rowan Connor.

By Lucy Scarlett
On the left is missing man, Rowan Connor, and on the right is a picture of a police stab vest.
Rowan Connor has been missing since Friday. Image: Supplied.

Police are appealing to the public for information about a missing man last seen in Arbroath.

Officers are urging anyone with information about Rowan Connor to get in touch immediately.

The 36-year-old was last seen on Friday November 29 in Horrolodge Hill.

He is described as being 5ft 7 inches tall with short mid brown hair and with a slim build.

Authorities are asking Rowan to get in touch immediately if he sees this appeal.

Police appeal for man missing from Arbroath

Inspector Ahmad Mahboob said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rowan’s welfare and are keen to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information on his whereabouts or who has had contact with him since he was reported missing to come forward as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to Rowan himself, if you see this appeal, please let us know you are safe.

“Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2183 of 29, November, 2024.”

