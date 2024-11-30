Best pictures as Perth Parkrun celebrates hat-trick of milestones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Perth Parkrun celebrates hat-trick of milestones

Perth Parkrun regulars marked St Andrews day and some milestones of their own and The Courier was there to capture it.

Steve Bonthrone (one of the Parkrun directors) makes a convincing number 11 for their 11th birthday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Steve Bonthrone (one of the Parkrun directors) makes a convincing number 11 for their 11th birthday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Emma Grady

The crowds turned out in force – and in colour – as Perth Parkrun passed its latest milestones on Saturday.

The group’s St Andrews day gathering coincided with its 11th birthday. So runners were encouraged to turn out in tartan to celebrate the occasion.

Saturday’s event was also supposed to be the 500th in Perth.

But last weekend’s terrible weather meant parkrun was cancelled, along with pretty much everything else in the city.

So instead participants enjoyed their 499th run. And now they still have something to look forward to next week.

The run follows a 5k circuit of the North Inch every Saturday morning.

Here are some of the best pictures captured by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson from the Perth Parkrun’s big day.

Volunteers at Perth Parkrun.
Robyn Duffy of Perth Academy (at the front, selling treats to raise money to go to Mozambique) holding the parkrun birthday cake. Back row, left to right is her aunt Kirsty McKeith-Low, her mum Gemma Duffy, dad Russell Duffy and family friend Marliou Ciantar.
Runners gather ahead of the start.
Starting line buzz.
Gearing up for the race.
Words of encouragement before the start of the race.
Dressed to impress, left to right are sisters Jodie Clark, Kerry Clark, Gilly Harrison, Lorraine MacPherson and Allison McArthur.
Sandra Fummey addresses the runners before the run.
Steve Bonthrone (one of the Parkrun directors)
They are off!
Runners in action.
Smiles, sweat and fun at Perth Parkrun.
Perth Parkrun in full stride.
Big turnout for the Perth Parkrun.

