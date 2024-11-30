Best pictures as Perth Parkrun celebrates hat-trick of milestones

The crowds turned out in force – and in colour – as Perth Parkrun passed its latest milestones on Saturday.

The group’s St Andrews day gathering coincided with its 11th birthday. So runners were encouraged to turn out in tartan to celebrate the occasion.

Saturday’s event was also supposed to be the 500th in Perth.

But last weekend’s terrible weather meant parkrun was cancelled, along with pretty much everything else in the city.

So instead participants enjoyed their 499th run. And now they still have something to look forward to next week.

The run follows a 5k circuit of the North Inch every Saturday morning.

Here are some of the best pictures captured by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson from the Perth Parkrun’s big day.