Arbroath hydrogen production plant plan revealed

The hydrogen facility proposal for land at Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath is in its early stages.

By Graham Brown
Hydrogen fuel would be produced at the Arbroath plant. Image: Shutterstock
Hydrogen fuel would be produced at the Arbroath plant. Image: Shutterstock

Plans for a pioneering hydrogen production plant in Angus have emerged.

The proposal has come forward in a screening request to Angus Council for land on the western boundary of Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath.

No details of the exact site or the size of the plant have been revealed at this early stage.

It comes after £6 million Angus Council plans for a rural mobility hub near Brechin – featuring hydrogen fuel supply – collapsed earlier this year.

Elliot Industrial estate in Arbroath.
Land west of Elliot Industrial Estate is earmarked for the hydrogen scheme. Image: Google

London-based hydrogen energy services operation Protium is behind the application.

The firm also operates from offices in Edinburgh.

It designs, develops and finances green energy hydrogen facilities for industrial and manufacturing sites.

Hydrogen is supplied for fleet, transport trials, construction applications and off grid power.

The firm aims to develop 1GW of hydrogen production assets in the UK by 2030.

Protium’s Hydrogen as a Service (HAAS) scheme supports businesses which use hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Pioneering Welsh plant

Its first facility, Pioneer 1, opened in Wales in 2023.

The company followed it up with the announcement of plans for a second production facility, also in South Wales, to make it the only UK firm with two operational facilities producing commercially available hydrogen from renewables.

The electrolyser for the Pioneer 2 will be 25 times larger.

The firm say it will reduce carbon emissions by 156,000 tonnes annually – the equivalent of removing 37,000 cars from UK roads.

Protium has been contacted for more information on the Arbroath scheme.

Hydrogen fuel station plans stall

In 2022, Angus Council said it was considering a move to hydrogen-powered bin lorries.

Fife Council pioneered dual fuel diesel/hydrogen refuse trucks in 2016. In 2022, Aberdeen became the first council to run one powered solely by a hydrogen fuel cell.

Hydrogen was also one of the fuels planned for an ambitious Angus rural mobility hub beside the A90.

Angus Council drew up the £6m scheme for land at Brechin business park.

Tay Cities Deal cash would have been used to develop facilities including hydrogen and biogas refuelling and rapid EV charging.

Angus rural mobility hub at Brechin
A visualisation of the Angus Rural Mobility Hub which was planned for Brechin. Image: Angus Council.

But the plans collapsed when the council was unable to finalise a deal with project partner Dalhousie Estates.

The authority said it would look for an alternative location for the project.

