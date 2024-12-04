‘Compact and bijou’ Montrose conservation area house appeal fails

A bid for a two-bedroom home on a small site in Montrose conservation area has been rejected at appeal.

Members of Angus Council development review committee voiced some support for the “compact and bijou” Russell Street development.

But they decided Grant Martin’s proposal for the 140 sq m site did not make the grade.

The empty piece of land sits beside Montrose Academy.

A previous building on the site was demolished around 2009.

Montrose firm Crawford Architecture drew up plans for an L-shaped two-bedroom home of 76 sq m.

The proposal included two parking spaces within the site.

But the application was previously rejected under delegated powers by Angus planning officials.

They said it would be an incongruous addition to the street.

“This proposal seeks to squeeze a house in a site which is too small,” officials ruled.

The application appeal was considered by councillors on Tuesday.

Review committee sympathy for Montrose house

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol said: “I do find this application to be very compact and bijou.

“But it would almost be alien to the rest of the street in the conservation area and I’d have to agree with officers and refuse the application.”

Arbroath member Brenda Durno added: “It’s a tricky one.

“I don’t have any problem with the use of the land for a new house. The problem I have is with the design.

“They’ve given too much space up to the car parking.

“I would be going with the officers on this one and refusing it, but if they come back with a different design I would be more supportive.”

However, committee chairman and Montrose councillor Bill Duff backed the plan.

“I personally would have been sympathetic,” he said.

“It’s clearly a brownfield site. We have a housing crisis, but obviously I’m in the minority on this one.

“It probably is one that with a more sensitive development might be suitable.

“For me it’s bit of a shame, it’s land that’s not been used for decades.”