‘Compact and bijou’ Montrose conservation area house appeal fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Compact and bijou’ Montrose conservation area house appeal fails

The plans involved the creation of a two-bedroom bungalow on an empty site beside Montrose Academy.

By Graham Brown
A design image of the proposed Montrose house. Image: Crawford Architecture
A design image of the proposed Montrose house. Image: Crawford Architecture

A bid for a two-bedroom home on a small site in Montrose conservation area has been rejected at appeal.

Members of Angus Council development review committee voiced some support for the “compact and bijou” Russell Street development.

But they decided Grant Martin’s proposal for the 140 sq m site did not make the grade.

The empty piece of land sits beside Montrose Academy.

Russell Street housing application in Montrose.
There was a building on the Russell Street site until around 15 years ago. Image: Crawford Architecture

A previous building on the site was demolished around 2009.

Montrose firm Crawford Architecture drew up plans for an L-shaped two-bedroom home of 76 sq m.

The proposal included two parking spaces within the site.

But the application was previously rejected under delegated powers by Angus planning officials.

They said it would be an incongruous addition to the street.

“This proposal seeks to squeeze a house in a site which is too small,” officials ruled.

The application appeal was considered by councillors on Tuesday.

Review committee sympathy for Montrose house

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol said: “I do find this application to be very compact and bijou.

“But it would almost be alien to the rest of the street in the conservation area and I’d have to agree with officers and refuse the application.”

Arbroath member Brenda Durno added: “It’s a tricky one.

“I don’t have any problem with the use of the land for a new house. The problem I have is with the design.

Planned housing suite at Russell Street in Montrose.
The Russell Street site backs on to Montrose Academy. Image: Crawford Architecture

“They’ve given too much space up to the car parking.

“I would be going with the officers on this one and refusing it, but if they come back with a different design I would be more supportive.”

However, committee chairman and Montrose councillor Bill Duff backed the plan.

“I personally would have been sympathetic,” he said.

“It’s clearly a brownfield site. We have a housing crisis, but obviously I’m in the minority on this one.

“It probably is one that with a more sensitive development might be suitable.

“For me it’s bit of a shame, it’s land that’s not been used for decades.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Locals say they will fight the order to tear up the Dishlandtown Street garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Defiant Arbroath group dig in over order to remove unauthorised community garden
Balwyllo residents submitted an online petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid
Angus A935 speed cut campaign diverted for council consideration
CR0051126 McDonalds Restaurant, Monifieth The new McDonalds restaurant in Monifieth that is due to open tomorrow. The previous restaurant had to be demolished after bng completely destroyed by fire in Nov 2023. ahead of tomorrow's opening. Also featured is owner/franchisee - Nick McPartland ....Pic Paul Reid
Opening of new Monifieth McDonald's cancelled at last minute over lack of council certificate
The vacant site beside the Webster Theatre in Arbroath
Bid for 15 new flats beside Arbroath Webster Theatre knocked back
2
Alex Brash with his wife Jan
Forfar legend with dementia moved from Broughty Ferry care home after 'unexplained bruises' found
2
A glamping retreat north of Monikie Country Park has been approved by Angus Council planners. Image: Supplied
Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath hydrogen plant plan and Carmyllie glamping go-ahead
The new Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Paul Reid
First look as new Monifieth McDonald's set to open a year after devastating fire
3
The stranded fishing boat being pounded by the waves near Arbroath.
Dramatic images show vessel stranded near Arbroath amid mystery over its owner
A new shed is to be built for Forfar Sailing Club's community skiffs. Image: Paul Reid
Angus projects sharing £600,000 community cash windfall revealed
Montrose fire.
Montrose family 'lose everything' as firefighters tackle house blaze for 2 hours

Conversation