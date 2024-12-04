Dundee Planning Ahead: Vietnamese restaurant proposal and city centre ‘micro park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Vietnamese restaurant proposal and city centre ‘micro park’

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
A former city centre travel agent could be transformed into a Vietnamese street food restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
A former city centre travel agent could be transformed into a Vietnamese street food restaurant.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission for a change of use for the premises at 94 High Street.

The signage listed on the plans is Pho – a franchise which has restaurants across the UK including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The High Street site used to be home to Barrhead Travel, which had occupied it since 2007 before relocating to the Overgate Centre in 2022.

Little detail is given in the application, however a layout plan shows the restaurant will have seating for up to 29 people.

The premises used to be home to Barrhead Travel. Image: Google Maps.

Assisted living plans for Brought Ferry

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged for a new assisted living facility in Broughty Ferry.

The plans, submitted by Cygnet Health Care, would see three self contained assisted living flats built on land west of Broughty Ferry Library.

These would each have a living room, kitchen, bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

A community hub, sensory and therapy room and staff facilities would also be created on site.

It comes eight years after planning permission was granted for five flats to be built on the same site.

The assisted living facility could be be built on land east of Broughty Ferry Library. Image: DC Thomson.

Magdalen Green footbridge

Further details have been revealed about plans to replace the Magdalen Green footbridge.

The current bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

The plans for a replacement could see the exiting structure demolished and a new bridge constructed at a site approximately 19 metres to the east.

The new bridge will replace the current structure which is at the end of its design life. Image: Dundee City Council.

The final designs are expected to be completed by March next year.

Dundee City Council will then seek funding from Transport Scotland for the construction of the bridge which, if successful, could see work begin in autumn.

The target completion date for the footbridge is late 2026.

Micro park

A so-called ‘micro park’ could be created on scrubland between Foundry Lane and Blackscroft.

The site had previously been identified as a potential area of parkland development within the conceptual Eden Project.

The plan now is to regenerate the vacant site to form the new ‘Blackscroft Park’.

How the micro park could look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects.

This will be a micro area of parkland that includes a small, accessible, ‘woodland walk’, an area of green open space for leisure, a small playpark and a community managed garden area.

The proposals are intended for both city visitors and local residents, as a free-use leisure and amenity ground.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Vietnamese restaurant

Broughty Ferry assisted living 

Magdalen Green footbridge 

Micro park 

