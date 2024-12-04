Dundee Planning Ahead: Vietnamese restaurant proposal and city centre ‘micro park’

A former city centre travel agent could be transformed into a Vietnamese street food restaurant.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission for a change of use for the premises at 94 High Street.

The signage listed on the plans is Pho – a franchise which has restaurants across the UK including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The High Street site used to be home to Barrhead Travel, which had occupied it since 2007 before relocating to the Overgate Centre in 2022.

Little detail is given in the application, however a layout plan shows the restaurant will have seating for up to 29 people.

Assisted living plans for Brought Ferry

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged for a new assisted living facility in Broughty Ferry.

The plans, submitted by Cygnet Health Care, would see three self contained assisted living flats built on land west of Broughty Ferry Library.

These would each have a living room, kitchen, bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

A community hub, sensory and therapy room and staff facilities would also be created on site.

It comes eight years after planning permission was granted for five flats to be built on the same site.

Magdalen Green footbridge

Further details have been revealed about plans to replace the Magdalen Green footbridge.

The current bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

The plans for a replacement could see the exiting structure demolished and a new bridge constructed at a site approximately 19 metres to the east.

The final designs are expected to be completed by March next year.

Dundee City Council will then seek funding from Transport Scotland for the construction of the bridge which, if successful, could see work begin in autumn.

The target completion date for the footbridge is late 2026.

Micro park

A so-called ‘micro park’ could be created on scrubland between Foundry Lane and Blackscroft.

The site had previously been identified as a potential area of parkland development within the conceptual Eden Project.

The plan now is to regenerate the vacant site to form the new ‘Blackscroft Park’.

This will be a micro area of parkland that includes a small, accessible, ‘woodland walk’, an area of green open space for leisure, a small playpark and a community managed garden area.

The proposals are intended for both city visitors and local residents, as a free-use leisure and amenity ground.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Vietnamese restaurant

Broughty Ferry assisted living

Magdalen Green footbridge

Micro park