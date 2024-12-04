Defiant Arbroath group dig in over order to remove unauthorised community garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defiant Arbroath group dig in over order to remove unauthorised community garden

Angus Council has told Dishlandtown Street residents the garden created on a communal drying area must be cleared this week.

By Graham Brown
Locals say they will fight the order to tear up the Dishlandtown Street garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath residents who created a community garden on council ground without permission say they will fight an order to remove it.

The Dishlandtown Street group has been told to clear the site after a row which erupted earlier this year.

Local families took over a piece of communal ground between two blocks of flats in the street.

But in September the council said it was causing difficulties for parks staff to maintain.

And they warned folk who were not council tenants that they couldn’t just turn it into a community garden.

Last week, the council sent out a letter saying the planters, polytunnel and other items must go.

They told the group a door-to-door survey had been carried out.

Only two responses came to the council – but those were against the garden.

“Issues came from this communal ground being used for gatherings,” said the authority.

There were also complaints about rubbish being put in the entries to the flats.

The council said the responses “clearly demonstrated a lack of support for the community garden”.

And it told the group: “We will be reverting the ground back to its use as open space and a drying area.”

The council letter of November 27 added: “We would also that all items relating to the community garden be removed within seven days of receipt of this letter.”

Locals claim support for Arbroath community garden

But local mum-of-four Michelle Brown says the group have no intention of taking anything away.

Michelle said: “We feel the council are looking at it quite negatively.

“When we got this letter we were about ready to give up.

“But we have got people who are really supporting us and want to help us keep the garden.

“I believe the council survey was just a note through the door asking people to get in touch, it didn’t say what it was about.

“We got together an online petition of 496 signatures, which I think trumps their two complaints.

“We’ve not taken anything away and we don’t plan to.”

