Angus A935 speed cut campaign diverted for council consideration

A drive by locals for a speed limit cut on a busy Angus road has been bumped into 2025.

People living beside the A935 at Balwyllo, between Brechin and Montrose, made the speed reduction call after a spate of accidents on the stretch this year.

They say it has been a decade-long fight to slow drivers down.

A serious crash which saw a biker airlifted to hospital this summer heightened the demand for action.

It closed the road for more than two hours but the exact circumstances of the accident are not known.

On Thursday, Angus scrutiny committee considered a 219-signature petition lodged in support of the speed cut plea.

But officials said it contained only 94 valid names under the council’s e-petition rules.

It highlighted the number of families and elderly living in the vicinity of Balwyllo Farm Cottages.

There is also a roadside football pitch which can see up to 50 cars attend games at weekends.

However, members decided to bump the issue to communities committee colleagues.

A follow-up report will look at other possible speed reduction measures.

But roads officials say a 30mph limit is not needed.

Balwyllo traffic survey

Roads officials said police data showed eight accidents in the past five years on the stretch of road. Three of those happened this year.

“Balwyllo does not have sufficient frontage development to meet the requirements for a reduced speed limit,” said their report.

“The settlement is typical of many rural locations throughout Angus.”

A week-long speed survey in September showed an average of just over 4,500 vehicles a day.

And it revealed an average speed of 53mph, with 85% of traffic travelling at or under 61mph.

The campaigners also want to see a dedicated bus stop layby created at the cottages.

But officials say the hardstanding outside the cottages works as a ‘hail and ride’ stop.

They added: “In common with many similar bus stop locations, there is no bus shelter or bus lay-by at the Balwyllo stop, and limited road verge for any such provision.

“A bus lay-by on either side of the road is likely to require land purchase and engineering works.”

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol said: “I’m well aware of the area.

“In the circumstances I would propose we put it to another committee – communities – to make a decision on it.”

Forfar member Ross Greig also asked for other safety measures including road markings to be included in any options for improvements.

The next communities committee is not scheduled until January 21 2025.