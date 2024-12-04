Angus A935 speed cut campaign diverted for council consideration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus A935 speed cut campaign diverted for council consideration

People living at Balwyllo between Montrose and Brechin wanted to see the limit halved from 60mph to 30.

By Graham Brown
Balwyllo residents submitted an online petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid
Balwyllo residents submitted an online petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid

A drive by locals for a speed limit cut on a busy Angus road has been bumped into 2025.

People living beside the A935 at Balwyllo, between Brechin and Montrose, made the speed reduction call after a spate of accidents on the stretch this year.

They say it has been a decade-long fight to slow drivers down.

A serious crash which saw a biker airlifted to hospital this summer heightened the demand for action.

It closed the road for more than two hours but the exact circumstances of the accident are not known.

Balwyllo junction on the A935 Montrose to Brechin road in Angus.
Angus roads officials say the Balwyllo stretch does not meet the criteria for a 30mph limit. Image: Paul Reid

On Thursday, Angus scrutiny committee considered a 219-signature petition lodged in support of the speed cut plea.

But officials said it contained only 94 valid names under the council’s e-petition rules.

It highlighted the number of families and elderly living in the vicinity of Balwyllo Farm Cottages.

There is also a roadside football pitch which can see up to 50 cars attend games at weekends.

However, members decided to bump the issue to communities committee colleagues.

A follow-up report will look at other possible speed reduction measures.

But roads officials say a 30mph limit is not needed.

Balwyllo traffic survey

Roads officials said police data showed eight accidents in the past five years on the stretch of road. Three of those happened this year.

“Balwyllo does not have sufficient frontage development to meet the requirements for a reduced speed limit,” said their report.

“The settlement is typical of many rural locations throughout Angus.”

A week-long speed survey in September showed an average of just over 4,500 vehicles a day.

Balwyllo Farm in Angus.
Balwyllo also has a long-established football pitch which is well used. Image: Paul Reid

And it revealed an average speed of 53mph, with 85% of traffic travelling at or under 61mph.

The campaigners also want to see a dedicated bus stop layby created at the cottages.

But officials say the hardstanding outside the cottages works as a ‘hail and ride’ stop.

They added: “In common with many similar bus stop locations, there is no bus shelter or bus lay-by at the Balwyllo stop, and limited road verge for any such provision.

“A bus lay-by on either side of the road is likely to require land purchase and engineering works.”

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol said: “I’m well aware of the area.

“In the circumstances I would propose we put it to another committee – communities – to make a decision on it.”

Forfar member Ross Greig also asked for other safety measures including road markings to be included in any options for improvements.

The next communities committee is not scheduled until January 21 2025.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Locals say they will fight the order to tear up the Dishlandtown Street garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Defiant Arbroath group dig in over order to remove unauthorised community garden
A design image of the proposed Montrose house. Image: Crawford Architecture
'Compact and bijou' Montrose conservation area house appeal fails
CR0051126 McDonalds Restaurant, Monifieth The new McDonalds restaurant in Monifieth that is due to open tomorrow. The previous restaurant had to be demolished after bng completely destroyed by fire in Nov 2023. ahead of tomorrow's opening. Also featured is owner/franchisee - Nick McPartland ....Pic Paul Reid
Opening of new Monifieth McDonald's cancelled at last minute over lack of council certificate
The vacant site beside the Webster Theatre in Arbroath
Bid for 15 new flats beside Arbroath Webster Theatre knocked back
2
Alex Brash with his wife Jan
Forfar legend with dementia moved from Broughty Ferry care home after 'unexplained bruises' found
2
A glamping retreat north of Monikie Country Park has been approved by Angus Council planners. Image: Supplied
Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath hydrogen plant plan and Carmyllie glamping go-ahead
The new Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Paul Reid
First look as new Monifieth McDonald's set to open a year after devastating fire
3
The stranded fishing boat being pounded by the waves near Arbroath.
Dramatic images show vessel stranded near Arbroath amid mystery over its owner
A new shed is to be built for Forfar Sailing Club's community skiffs. Image: Paul Reid
Angus projects sharing £600,000 community cash windfall revealed
Montrose fire.
Montrose family 'lose everything' as firefighters tackle house blaze for 2 hours

Conversation