Angus still counting cost of ‘savage’ playpark cuts more than 10 years ago

Angus Council is still having to look after play equipment earmarked to be axed in 2013, as the local authority considers a new open space strategy.

By Graham Brown
Dilapidated play equipment in the small park at Knowehead in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Cash-strapped Angus Council is still paying for “savage” playpark cuts from 11 years ago, it has emerged.

And local authority chiefs are preparing to look at all of the district’s playparks in 2025 as part of a new “open space” strategy.

It is the latest step in a programme which will see 20 play areas upgraded by 2026 using Scottish Government cash provided over three years.

But money is still having to be spent on making dilapidated equipment safe.

Campaign against playpark cuts

In 2013, the council’s former SNP administration decided to close 51 of 101 children’s play areas.

This was opposed by campaign group, Protect Our Parks & Save Our Swings.

A petition attracted 2,272 signatures and there were more than 1,000 written consultation responses.

Market Muir playpark in Forfar.
Councillors later agreed to remove the equipment from just a quarter of the parks.

But it meant no further investment for many popular play areas across the district.

Those included:

  • Market Muir and Grampian Park in Forfar (six of 16 closed)
  • Grimsby Place and Abbey Green in Arbroath (seven of 27)
  • Mountskip in Brechin (four of 11)
  • Knowehead, Kirriemuir (two of 12)
  • Ravensby Road, Carnoustie (two of eight)
  • Fettes Way, Montrose (five of 18)
  • Ashludie Park East in Monifieth (one of 9)

However, the council is still paying to make those closed parks safe.

It spent £100,000 on work this year; where the cost of removing equipment in 2013 was estimated at £140,000.

Last year it was revealed there way no money to take forward a £1m playpark plan for Forfar.

MSP meets with Angus officials on playpark issue

Local MSP Tess White met council chiefs to discuss the state of Angus’ parks estate.

She raised the legacy of the cuts and underinvestment in “destination parks” Crombie and Monikie.

Infrastructure director Graeme Dailly told the MSP the council is still paying to maintain parks in the 2013 cuts until their play equipment needs to be removed.

They also said a new “open space” strategy is being commissioned and this will include a conditions survey and play strategy.

Scottish Conservative shadow equalities minister Ms White said: “I had a wide-ranging discussion with the director and park maintenance manager, which underlined concerns about the upkeep of destination parks Monikie and Crombie.

“In 2013, the SNP administration wanted to cut half of all Angus playparks to save money.

“There was a great local campaign to roll those plans back. Nothing’s more powerful than mums and families fighting for their children.”

Tess White MSP Angus playparks scrutiny
She added: “This was meant to save the council hundreds of thousands of pounds, at a time when it had a £45m budget black hole. But the legacy of these cuts still persists after 11 years.

“This begs the question whether these savage cuts were needed in the first place, and it must inform any future strategy of what to do with parks in the future.”

£1.3m Angus allocation from Holyrood fund

At the beginning of this year, councillors were told where the £1.3m Angus slice of a ring-fenced national playpark fund would go.

It was part of a £60m Scottish Government commitment in 2021 to renew play areas across the county.

In 2025/26, the council will spend a total of £585k at:

  • Blue Seaway, Monifieth
  • Cairnie Crescent, Arbroath
  • Lochside, Forfar
  • Tarfside village
  • Glaxo Play Area, The Splash, Montrose

A council spokesperson said: “The proposed use of the capital grant allocation provided to Angus Council by the Scottish Government for the renewal of play parks during the financial years 2023/24 to 2025/26 was agreed at the communities committee meeting in January 2024.

“The report detailed the council’s total funding allocation of £1,319,000 up to March 2026.

“It also outlined how this funding has been utilised to date and how it will be applied in future years to renew play equipment at 20 play parks across Angus.

“An open space strategy for Angus will be developed in 2025, and will include a comprehensive audit of our open spaces and involve public consultation.”

Conversation