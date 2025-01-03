Galleries close in first stage of £300,000 Arbroath library archives project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Galleries close in first stage of £300,000 Arbroath library archives project

Angus Council is re-locating a wealth of local history material from the Forfar facility where they have been stored for the past 20 years.

By Graham Brown
The Arbroath library galleries feature works by internationally-renowned Angus artists. Image: Angus Alive
Upstairs art galleries at Arbroath library have closed in the first stage of a £300,000 archives flit.

The Brothock and Corsar galleries on the first floor of the library are being emptied in preparation for the project.

It is in preparation for the re-location of Angus Archives to Arbroath from the Hunter Library at Restenneth.

In October, councillors agreed to end the agreement which has seen 800 years of local history stored at the private Forfar facility for 20 years.

Hunter library at Restenneth near Forfar/
A study event at the Angus Archives at Restenneth. Image: Paul Reid

The archives have provided a wealth of information for professional and amateur genealogists. Many have used the vast collection to trace their Angus family trees.

But the Hunter Library lease was due to run out early in 2025.

It currently costs the council about £10k a year to run the archives.

Library open as normal

The new plan will see almost £300k spent on revamping the upper floor of Arbroath library to house the archives.

And the ground floor library and council ACCESS services will also be improved.

For the moment, the library will remain open as normal.

But councillors previously agreed it will temporarily move to Saltire leisure centre in Arbroath as part of the upgrade.

Details of those changes will be released further into the six-month scheme.
Angus Alive official Craig Pearson said: “We understand the temporary closure of the galleries may cause inconvenience.

Arbroath library and art galleries.
Arbroath library in Hill Terrace. Image: DC Thomson

“This necessary step allows us to carry out the extensive work required to prepare for the arrival of Angus Archives at Arbroath Library.

“Once complete, the space will reopen as a hub for Angus’ rich cultural collections, offering an inspiring space for all to enjoy.”

The changes will also allow the display of other important items from the Angus collections.

And two of the area’s most valuable art treasures will stay on show at Arbroath in the new-look facility.

Those are pieces by the 17th century Flemish artist Pieter Brueghel the Younger.

