Galleries close in first stage of £300,000 Arbroath library archives project

Upstairs art galleries at Arbroath library have closed in the first stage of a £300,000 archives flit.

The Brothock and Corsar galleries on the first floor of the library are being emptied in preparation for the project.

It is in preparation for the re-location of Angus Archives to Arbroath from the Hunter Library at Restenneth.

In October, councillors agreed to end the agreement which has seen 800 years of local history stored at the private Forfar facility for 20 years.

The archives have provided a wealth of information for professional and amateur genealogists. Many have used the vast collection to trace their Angus family trees.

But the Hunter Library lease was due to run out early in 2025.

It currently costs the council about £10k a year to run the archives.

Library open as normal

The new plan will see almost £300k spent on revamping the upper floor of Arbroath library to house the archives.

And the ground floor library and council ACCESS services will also be improved.

For the moment, the library will remain open as normal.

But councillors previously agreed it will temporarily move to Saltire leisure centre in Arbroath as part of the upgrade.

Details of those changes will be released further into the six-month scheme.

Angus Alive official Craig Pearson said: “We understand the temporary closure of the galleries may cause inconvenience.

“This necessary step allows us to carry out the extensive work required to prepare for the arrival of Angus Archives at Arbroath Library.

“Once complete, the space will reopen as a hub for Angus’ rich cultural collections, offering an inspiring space for all to enjoy.”

The changes will also allow the display of other important items from the Angus collections.

And two of the area’s most valuable art treasures will stay on show at Arbroath in the new-look facility.

Those are pieces by the 17th century Flemish artist Pieter Brueghel the Younger.