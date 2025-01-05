Dad and daughter clean up Forfar town centre after Hogmanay revellers leave ‘shocking’ mess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad and daughter clean up Forfar town centre after Hogmanay revellers leave ‘shocking’ mess

Locals were appalled at the mess left after New Year's celebrations.

By Lucy Scarlett
A photo of Ewan and Martha Douglas.
Ewan and Martha are "chuffed" by public response to their clean up. Image: Supplied

A father and daughter cleaned up Forfar town centre after Hogmanay revellers left it in a ‘shocking’ state.

Ewan Douglas, 44, and his nine-year-old daughter Martha armed themselves with dustpans and brushes to clean up piles of rubbish and broken glass on New Year’s Day.

They took it upon themselves as they thought Angus Council workers would be enjoying some time off over the festive period.

‘A little bit of kindness goes a long way’ says Forfar dad

Ewan told The Courier: “It was kind of shocking to see.

“We took a broom with us, a brush and pan, and some bin bags.

“It was just good to see the town looking a bit better.

“It was bad because people were walking into Gregg’s, which had its windows broken as well.

“I’d rather do something about it than think about it.

“I just think, if everyone does a little bit of something that shows a little bit of kindness it goes a long way.

Gregg's window boarded up.
A window was smashed over New Year’s. Image: Supplied
A pile of mess in the streets.
Locals were shocked to find the streets covered in rubbish on New Year’s Day. Image: Supplied

Martha described the scene they were met with upon arrival.

“There were Wagon Wheels and cans, lots of Domino’s pizza boxes,” she said.

“Across the road there was even dog food poured out, vapes and some pills, and the bin was open and messy.”

It took the pair less than an hour to clean the area but their good deed didn’t go unnoticed.

Praise from Forfar community for clean-up

A local snapped a photograph of Ewan and Martha cleaning up the mess and posted it to Facebook, where it was instantly met with praise and gratitude from the community.

One person said: “Well done to that gentleman & I presume his daughter.

A image of Ewan and Martha cleaning up.
Little did Ewan and Martha know, their good deed had been captured. Image: Supplied

“Showing a great example to his daughter.

“There are a lot of good people out there.

“It’s a shame they don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“Well done you two.”

Ewan and Martha said it was a pleasant surprise to receive public recognition for their work and that people should try to help someone this time of year.

Angus Council has been approached for comment.

