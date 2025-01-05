Fife family claim new probe will prove son didn’t kill himself as they slam delays

The family of a Fife man say they “won’t rest until they get justice” as they push for the findings of a fresh investigation into his suicide to be published.

Police concluded Colin Marr, 23, killed himself after plunging a kitchen knife through his heart when his partner, Candice Bonar, confronted him over an alleged affair in 2007.

She has always denied killing him and repeatedly said he took his own life at his home in Lochgelly on July 10.

However, Colin’s family claim his death was not suicide and that he was killed.

A review in 2012 by forensic experts from Dundee University found evidence supporting the theory that suicide was ‘both possible and plausible’.

However, in 2023 the Crown Office ordered a forensic and pathology review into Colin’s death.

The family is convinced the fresh investigation will bring justice and will conclude that he did not take his own life.

The findings were due to be published in 2024, with Colin’s family claiming they haven’t heard from the Crown Office in the last six months.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Stuart Graham, Marr’s stepfather, said: “We are not prepared to allow this to be kicked into the long grass any longer.

Crown Office criticised for delay to outcome of the reinvestigation

“Our position is that the evidence that Colin did not do this to himself is clear, overwhelming, and unimpeachable.

“2025 must be the year when the full truth of what happened that evening finally comes to light.”

Colin’s family also previously accused police of a miscarriage of justice.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) upheld 12 complaints in 2014 over Fife Constabulary’s handling of the case, with a report saying his death should have been treated as a homicide until suicide could be ruled out.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said a forensic and pathology review instructed in summer 2023 was continuing.

They added: “We appreciate how frustrating delays can be for the families of those grieving the loss of a loved one.

“We also appreciate the importance of this complex work to the family and they will be informed of significant developments.

“Once further inquiries are complete, all the evidence will be reviewed by a prosecutor who has had no previous involvement in the case.”