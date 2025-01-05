Fife family claim new probe will prove son didn’t kill himself as they slam delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife family claim new probe will prove son didn’t kill himself as they slam delays

Colin Marr died of a single stab wound to the chest in 2007. Despite being ruled as a suicide by police, his family has always maintained that he did not kill himself.

By Neil Henderson
Picture shows Colin Marr
Colin Marr. Image: Stuart Graham.

The family of a Fife man say they “won’t rest until they get justice” as they push for the findings of a fresh investigation into his suicide to be published.

Police concluded Colin Marr, 23, killed himself after plunging a kitchen knife through his heart when his partner, Candice Bonar, confronted him over an alleged affair in 2007.

She has always denied killing him and repeatedly said he took his own life at his home in Lochgelly on July 10.

However, Colin’s family claim his death was not suicide and that he was killed.

Colin Marr died in 2007.
Colin Marr died in 2007. Image: Stuart Graham

A review in 2012 by forensic experts from Dundee University found evidence supporting the theory that suicide was ‘both possible and plausible’.

However, in 2023 the Crown Office ordered a forensic and pathology review into Colin’s death.

The family is convinced the fresh investigation will bring justice and will conclude that he did not take his own life.

The findings were due to be published in 2024, with Colin’s family claiming they haven’t heard from the Crown Office in the last six months.

Stuart and Margaret Graham, Colin's mother and stepfather.
Stuart and Margaret Graham, Colin’s mother and stepfather. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Stuart Graham, Marr’s stepfather, said: “We are not prepared to allow this to be kicked into the long grass any longer.

Crown Office criticised for delay to outcome of the reinvestigation

“Our position is that the evidence that Colin did not do this to himself is clear, overwhelming, and unimpeachable.

“2025 must be the year when the full truth of what happened that evening finally comes to light.”

Colin’s family also previously accused police of a miscarriage of justice.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) upheld 12 complaints in 2014 over Fife Constabulary’s handling of the case, with a report saying his death should have been treated as a homicide until suicide could be ruled out.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said a forensic and pathology review instructed in summer 2023 was continuing.

They added: “We appreciate how frustrating delays can be for the families of those grieving the loss of a loved one.

“We also appreciate the importance of this complex work to the family and they will be informed of significant developments.

“Once further inquiries are complete, all the evidence will be reviewed by a prosecutor who has had no previous involvement in the case.”

