Montrose sports hub project on track to open in 2025

Work on the Union Park Community Sports Hub is well underway.

By Graham Brown
Union Park community sports hub trustee Lesley Sturrock at the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Union Park community sports hub trustee Lesley Sturrock at the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new Montrose sports hub is taking shape in what is set to be a big year for the charity behind the project.

Union Park Community Sports Hub will replace the old clubhouse at Montrose Rugby Club’s ground on Whinfield Road.

And those leading the scheme hope it will become a go-to venue for local sports groups and other organisations.

In August last year, councillors granted the project planning permission.

They hailed the development as a great addition to Montrose.

Union Park community sports hub design
A design impression of how the hub will look. Image: KSA Chartered Architects
Union Park community sports hub in Montrose under construction.
The next stage of construction is cladding the Union Park sports hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The building will feature changing rooms, toilets, a medical room and kitchen facilities.

There will also be multi-purpose spaces and a west-facing veranda to watch the sporting action on Union Park.

Angus Council owns the ground.

Union Park hub structure complete

The steel skeleton of the new building is already complete.

Union Park trustee Lesley Sturrock said: “The charity is excited for the year ahead.

“We have secured funding to ensure our steel structure is covered, making it wind and watertight.

“Fundraising will continue to start work on the interior.

Lesley Sturrock of Union Park Community Sports Hub in Montrose.
Trustee Lesley Sturrock eyes the latest progress on the hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Union Pasrk sports hub in Montrose
An aerial view of the Union Park project. Image: Supplied

“We are fortunate to have a local joinery firm offering to help and are committed to using as many local businesses as we can for all the build.”

The current clubhouse remains well used by the rugby club, Montrose Befriending Group, New Solutions and Molly Burr sports massage.

“They are all keen to get into the new hub as soon as possible,” added Lesley.

Montrose Junior Community Council are also keen to get into the new building.

She added: The new hub will be the perfect place for community groups and the extensive, recently refurbished gated grounds can host many different sports.”

