Montrose sports hub project on track to open in 2025

A new Montrose sports hub is taking shape in what is set to be a big year for the charity behind the project.

Union Park Community Sports Hub will replace the old clubhouse at Montrose Rugby Club’s ground on Whinfield Road.

And those leading the scheme hope it will become a go-to venue for local sports groups and other organisations.

In August last year, councillors granted the project planning permission.

They hailed the development as a great addition to Montrose.

The building will feature changing rooms, toilets, a medical room and kitchen facilities.

There will also be multi-purpose spaces and a west-facing veranda to watch the sporting action on Union Park.

Angus Council owns the ground.

Union Park hub structure complete

The steel skeleton of the new building is already complete.

Union Park trustee Lesley Sturrock said: “The charity is excited for the year ahead.

“We have secured funding to ensure our steel structure is covered, making it wind and watertight.

“Fundraising will continue to start work on the interior.

“We are fortunate to have a local joinery firm offering to help and are committed to using as many local businesses as we can for all the build.”

The current clubhouse remains well used by the rugby club, Montrose Befriending Group, New Solutions and Molly Burr sports massage.

“They are all keen to get into the new hub as soon as possible,” added Lesley.

Montrose Junior Community Council are also keen to get into the new building.

She added: The new hub will be the perfect place for community groups and the extensive, recently refurbished gated grounds can host many different sports.”