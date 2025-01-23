A bustling brunch at Monifieth’s new community café

The MAC Café, inside Monifieth’s new community centre, has quickly become a favourite with locals since opening its doors last week.

I visited with my mum and two enthusiastic dogs, and we were treated to a delightful blend of scenic views, delicious food, and an inviting atmosphere.

From the moment we arrived, the reason for the cafe’s instant popularity was evident – its prime location.

The cafe is right by the beach and surrounded by sprawling green spaces, the Blue Seaway park and a wonderful view over the Tay to Tentsmuir Forest in Fife.

Before stepping inside, my dogs enjoyed a spirited romp on the grass and along the sandy shore, making friends with other canine visitors and anyone who would give them a pat.

What’s on the menu?

The café is bright and airy, with expansive windows offering stunning views.

Despite being newly opened, MAC Café was buzzing with energy – families, walkers, and dog lovers filled the space, creating a lively and welcoming vibe.

After a quick glance at the tempting menu, we settled on two breakfast classics. I opted for the smashed avocado on gluten-free brown toast, paired with a fried egg and slow-roasted tomato.

My mum went for scrambled eggs on sourdough toast, with a generous portion of crispy bacon and the same slow-roasted tomato.

Their breakfasts go beyond the basics, with sweet and savoury pancake stacks and crunchy granola.

I was very tempted by the hearty breakfast hashes – including bean and sausage hash, eggs and bacon hash, and a veggie hash.

Taste test

When our dishes arrived, they looked really fresh and colourful. My smashed avocado was everything I hoped for: creamy, citrusy, with a subtle kick of chili, and juicy fresh tomatoes.

The fried egg was cooked just right for me – slightly runny – and the homemade slow-roasted tomato offered a delicious sweetness.

Meanwhile, mum’s scrambled eggs were velvety and rich, sitting on a thick slice of sourdough toast, which she really enjoyed.

But it was the bacon that stole the show for her – crispy and bursting with flavour.

Her initial doubts about finishing the generous portion quickly disappeared, and she happily declared it the best bacon she’d had in ages.

Both our coffees – a flat white and a cappuccino – were excellent. Smooth and robust, they passed mum’s rather particular coffee-loving tastes.

What about cakes?

Before leaving, we couldn’t resist browsing MAC Café’s display of baked goods.

From indulgent cheesecakes to a towering sourdough croissant and an apple and walnut sponge, the selection was as enticing as the breakfasts.

Mum took home a fruit slice, while I nabbed the huge sourdough croissant, saving it as a treat for later.

Beyond the food, MAC Café’s setting is a big part of its charm. Outside, a sprawling play park is great to tire the kids out.

The community hub also houses a gym, there’s a sauna nearby, and various sports activities, making the café a convenient and delicious pitstop after a workout.

The warmest welcome

The staff were friendly and attentive, even at such a busy time. And while there was a slight wait for our food due to the number of customers, we were happy to relax and enjoy the stunning views and lively atmosphere.

At just £28 for two breakfasts, two coffees, and two cakes to take home, MAC Café offers fantastic value.

Whether you’re looking for a leisurely breakfast, a quick coffee and cake, or a family outing, this dog-friendly gem is sure to become a favourite for locals and those further afield.

They are currently open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday while they find their feet, with a view to opening at weekends from sometime in March.

Information

Address: Riverview Drive, Monifieth, DD5 4NH

Tel: 07354 457783

Dog Friendly: Yes

Accessible: Yes

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm – opening weekends from sometime in March