A bustling brunch at Monifieth’s new community café

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

A bustling brunch at Monifieth’s new community café

I tried Monifieth’s new MAC Café in the Community Hub and enjoyed a warm welcome, stunning views, dog-friendly vibes and a hearty breakfast.

Delicious breakfasts at MAC Café in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Delicious breakfasts at MAC Café in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

The MAC Café, inside Monifieth’s new community centre, has quickly become a favourite with locals since opening its doors last week.

I visited with my mum and two enthusiastic dogs, and we were treated to a delightful blend of scenic views, delicious food, and an inviting atmosphere.

From the moment we arrived, the reason for the cafe’s instant popularity was evident –  its prime location.

Monifieth Activity Centre (MAC). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The cafe is right by the beach and surrounded by sprawling green spaces, the Blue Seaway park and a wonderful view over the Tay to Tentsmuir Forest in Fife.

Before stepping inside, my dogs enjoyed a spirited romp on the grass and along the sandy shore, making friends with other canine visitors and anyone who would give them a pat.

What’s on the menu?

The café is bright and airy, with expansive windows offering stunning views.

Despite being newly opened, MAC Café was buzzing with energy – families, walkers, and dog lovers filled the space, creating a lively and welcoming vibe.

Sunlight pours in through the large windows at MAC Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

After a quick glance at the tempting menu, we settled on two breakfast classics. I opted for the smashed avocado on gluten-free brown toast, paired with a fried egg and slow-roasted tomato.

My mum went for scrambled eggs on sourdough toast, with a generous portion of crispy bacon and the same slow-roasted tomato.

The café is dog friendly, which was great news for labradoodles Pepper and Phantom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Their breakfasts go beyond the basics, with sweet and savoury pancake stacks and crunchy granola.

I was very tempted by the hearty breakfast hashes – including bean and sausage hash, eggs and bacon hash, and a veggie hash.

Taste test

When our dishes arrived, they looked really fresh and colourful. My smashed avocado was everything I hoped for: creamy, citrusy, with a subtle kick of chili, and juicy fresh tomatoes.

The fried egg was cooked just right for me – slightly runny – and the homemade slow-roasted tomato offered a delicious sweetness.

We chose avocado on toast and scrambled eggs with bacon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, mum’s scrambled eggs were velvety and rich, sitting on a thick slice of sourdough toast, which she really enjoyed.

But it was the bacon that stole the show for her – crispy and bursting with flavour.

Her initial doubts about finishing the generous portion quickly disappeared, and she happily declared it the best bacon she’d had in ages.

Both our coffees – a flat white and a cappuccino – were excellent. Smooth and robust, they passed mum’s rather particular coffee-loving tastes.

What about cakes?

Before leaving, we couldn’t resist browsing MAC Café’s display of baked goods.

From indulgent cheesecakes to a towering sourdough croissant and an apple and walnut sponge, the selection was as enticing as the breakfasts.

Mum took home a fruit slice, while I nabbed the huge sourdough croissant, saving it as a treat for later.

MAC Café has a lovely range of cakes and the fruit slice went down very well. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Beyond the food, MAC Café’s setting is a big part of its charm. Outside, a sprawling play park is great to tire the kids out.

The community hub also houses a gym, there’s a sauna nearby, and various sports activities, making the café a convenient and delicious pitstop after a workout.

The warmest welcome

The staff were friendly and attentive, even at such a busy time. And while there was a slight wait for our food due to the number of customers, we were happy to relax and enjoy the stunning views and lively atmosphere.

At just £28 for two breakfasts, two coffees, and two cakes to take home, MAC Café offers fantastic value.

Barista Shehani Jayasooriya is just one of the friendly team at MAC Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Whether you’re looking for a leisurely breakfast, a quick coffee and cake, or a family outing, this dog-friendly gem is sure to become a favourite for locals and those further afield.

They are currently open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday while they find their feet, with a view to opening at weekends from sometime in March.

Information

Address: Riverview Drive, Monifieth, DD5 4NH

Tel: 07354 457783

Dog Friendly: Yes

Accessible: Yes

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm – opening weekends from sometime in March

Conversation