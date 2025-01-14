Arbroath couple with cancer and dementia face uncertain 2025 as ‘perfect’ home could be destroyed

A cancer patient and her husband, who has dementia, have begun the new year with uncertainty hanging over their “perfect” Arbroath home.

Amanda and Neil Anderson live in a flat which was previously part of a children’s nursery beside the town’s Abbey Theatre.

But last year, Angus Council planning officials ruled the conversion during lockdown had been carried out without proper permission.

Councillors subsequently threw out an appeal against the refusal of retrospective permission for the four flats.

It came after the neighbouring theatre and a national stage body lodged objections.

Parts of the theatre are above the converted flats.

They feared the theatre could be on the receiving end of complaints from residents which might end up threatening its 60-year existence.

Worries over festive eviction

The Andersons were concerned they might even have to leave their home before Christmas.

And as their health issues intensify, they say the planning situation is adding to their stress.

“At least we were able to enjoy our Christmas here, but we still have no idea what is going to happen in the future,” said 60-year-old Amanda.

“We have been really happy here since we moved in.

“We’ve never had any issues with the theatre.

“It’s the perfect home for us.”

The threat of eviction first arose months after Amanda was diagnosed with incurable cancer in December 2022.

“We got a reprieve, but then it went back to the council last year, and the appeal got refused.”

The couple say their landlord, Chris Ettershank, is considering a fresh challenge against the decision.

“He told us he had 120 days to do that so we don’t know where it is at just now,” said Amanda.

“The council offered us a house in Arbroath, but it was nothing like as good as this one.

“We’re just so scared to go private again with all the upheaval that would involve.

“We are so settled here, but we just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She added: “I’m the sole carer for Neil, who doesn’t sleep at nights.

“It’s 24/7, but thankfully I have help from Arbroath Connections dementia group.

“If it wasn’t for them and the time Neil can spend at the group I don’t know what I’d do.”

Mr Ettershank could not be contacted for comment.