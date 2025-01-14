Arbroath couple with cancer and dementia face uncertain 2025 as ‘perfect’ home could be destroyed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath couple with cancer and dementia face uncertain 2025 as ‘perfect’ home could be destroyed

Cancer patient Amanda Anderson is her husband Neil's sole carer at their home in Abbot Street, which Angus councillors ruled last year was unlawfully built.

By Graham Brown
Neil and Amanda Anderson with the Abbey Theatre building in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Neil and Amanda Anderson with the Abbey Theatre building in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A cancer patient and her husband, who has dementia, have begun the new year with uncertainty hanging over their “perfect” Arbroath home.

Amanda and Neil Anderson live in a flat which was previously part of a children’s nursery beside the town’s Abbey Theatre.

But last year, Angus Council planning officials ruled the conversion during lockdown had been carried out without proper permission.

Councillors subsequently threw out an appeal against the refusal of retrospective permission for the four flats.

Flats built beside Arbroath Abbey Theatre.
The flats were built adjoining the Abbey Theatre in Arbroath. Image: Google

It came after the neighbouring theatre and a national stage body lodged objections.

Parts of the theatre are above the converted flats.

They feared the theatre could be on the receiving end of complaints from residents which might end up threatening its 60-year existence.

Worries over festive eviction

The Andersons were concerned they might even have to leave their home before Christmas.

And as their health issues intensify, they say the planning situation is adding to their stress.

“At least we were able to enjoy our Christmas here, but we still have no idea what is going to happen in the future,” said 60-year-old Amanda.

Arbroath couple living in unlawful flat.
Neil and Amada Anderson spent an anxious Christmas in their Abbot Street flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have been really happy here since we moved in.

“We’ve never had any issues with the theatre.

“It’s the perfect home for us.”

The threat of eviction first arose months after Amanda was diagnosed with incurable cancer in December 2022.

“We got a reprieve, but then it went back to the council last year, and the appeal got refused.”

The couple say their landlord, Chris Ettershank, is considering a fresh challenge against the decision.

“He told us he had 120 days to do that so we don’t know where it is at just now,” said Amanda.

“The council offered us a house in Arbroath, but it was nothing like as good as this one.

“We’re just so scared to go private again with all the upheaval that would involve.

“We are so settled here, but we just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She added: “I’m the sole carer for Neil, who doesn’t sleep at nights.

“It’s 24/7, but thankfully I have help from Arbroath Connections dementia group.

“If it wasn’t for them and the time Neil can spend at the group I don’t know what I’d do.”

Mr Ettershank could not be contacted for comment.

