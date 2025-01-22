Police warning for Angus charity artist over decking vandalism row with neighbour

An Angus artist who works with war-torn communities in Ukraine has received a vandalism warning in a village decking row.

Police were called after Mary-Ann Orr tore up planks between a property she owns and neighbour Iain Coupar’s house in Auchmithie.

She was later issued with a formal warning by officers.

Mr Coupar bought the cottage in the clifftop village near Arbroath around five years ago.

The decking was installed to make access easier for his 92-year-old mother-in-law, a wheelchair user.

It is beside a dilapidated cottage owned by Ms Orr, which she is trying to sell.

And the artist said she lifted a section of decking after being denied access to inspect the foundations of the property.

She has appealed the police warning.

Angus Council has launched an enforcement investigation into the matter.

Auchmithie decking lifted ‘out of the blue’

Mr Coupar said there had been no issue with the decking until last month.

It was built on part of the network of closes which run between houses in the old fishing village, home of the Arbroath Smokie.

“It was put down as a level path into our back door,” said the 57-year-old, originally from Dundee.

“Out of the blue we were told to move it. We’ve never said no.”

Ms Orr, who also works with Scottish prison inmates, claims the decking was built without permission on a right of access beside her gable wall.

She said: “Three written requests to ask for removal were met with denial and obstruction.

“In order to carry out an urgent surveyor inspection, a one-metre section of the decking was removed.

“The vandalism warning in question is under appeal.

“At no stage was there any intention to cause malicious harm to my neighbours’ property.

“Instead, my actions were motivated by an urgent need to gain access to my property, which is my legal right.”

Police confirm warning

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Thursday January 9, we received a report of vandalism in Auchmithie.

“Enquiries were carried out and a 65-year-old woman was given a recorded police warning.”

A complaint was lodged with Angus Council on January 16 relating to unauthorised decking in the conservation area.

It is currently pending consideration.

Ms Orr plans to return to Ukraine, which she has visited several times since the Russian invasion.

She delivers art supplies and works with children in the war-torn country, and spoke previously about the “nightmare and reality” of war.