Police warning for Angus charity artist over decking vandalism row with neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police warning for Angus charity artist over decking vandalism row with neighbour

The section of decking at the centre of an Auchmithie neighbour dispute is now the subject of a council enforcement investigation.

By Graham Brown
The Auchmithie decking at the heart of the neighbour dispute. Image: Supplied
The Auchmithie decking at the heart of the neighbour dispute. Image: Supplied

An Angus artist who works with war-torn communities in Ukraine has received a vandalism warning in a village decking row.

Police were called after Mary-Ann Orr tore up planks between a property she owns and neighbour Iain Coupar’s house in Auchmithie.

She was later issued with a formal warning by officers.

Angus artist Mary-Ann Orr in Ukraine.
Mary-Ann Orr with Ukrainian youngsters during a previous visit to the war-torn country. Image: Mary-Ann Orr

Mr Coupar bought the cottage in the clifftop village near Arbroath around five years ago.

The decking was installed to make access easier for his 92-year-old mother-in-law, a wheelchair user.

It is beside a dilapidated cottage owned by Ms Orr, which she is trying to sell.

And the artist said she lifted a section of decking after being denied access to inspect the foundations of the property.

She has appealed the police warning.

Angus Council has launched an enforcement investigation into the matter.

Auchmithie decking lifted ‘out of the blue’

Mr Coupar said there had been no issue with the decking until last month.

It was built on part of the network of closes which run between houses in the old fishing village, home of the Arbroath Smokie.

“It was put down as a level path into our back door,” said the 57-year-old, originally from Dundee.

Auchmithie decking enforcement row.
The decking between the two properties in Auchmithie. Image: Supplied

“Out of the blue we were told to move it. We’ve never said no.”

Ms Orr, who also works with Scottish prison inmates, claims the decking was built without permission on a right of access beside her gable wall.

She said: “Three written requests to ask for removal were met with denial and obstruction.

“In order to carry out an urgent surveyor inspection, a one-metre section of the decking was removed.

Auchmithie decking vandalism row.
The decking was laid beside a run-down cottage owned by Ms Orr in Auchmithie. Image: Supplied

“The vandalism warning in question is under appeal.

“At no stage was there any intention to cause malicious harm to my neighbours’ property.

“Instead, my actions were motivated by an urgent need to gain access to my property, which is my legal right.”

Police confirm warning

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Thursday January 9, we received a report of vandalism in Auchmithie.

“Enquiries were carried out and a 65-year-old woman was given a recorded police warning.”

A complaint was lodged with Angus Council on January 16 relating to unauthorised decking in the conservation area.

It is currently pending consideration.

Ms Orr plans to return to Ukraine, which she has visited several times since the Russian invasion.

She delivers art supplies and works with children in the war-torn country, and spoke previously about the “nightmare and reality” of war.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Neil White of Scottish Woodlands (centre) with Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre display coordinator Sian Brewis and chairman Stuart Archibald. Image: Jamie Dryden
Angus Glens peatland project gives up tragic reminder of crashed Second World War bomber…
People in Gowanbank said speeding was a 'clear and present danger'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar residents win five-year fight for 20mph speed limit
2
The Don & Low factory in Forfar.
Several residents complain to Angus Council about noise from Forfar factory
7
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
'Danger to life' warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with…
3
Three police vans on Balmain Street in Montrose.
Man charged after pensioner, 72, injured in Montrose 'disturbance'
James Bates
Road rage Arbroath mechanic caused £8.5k damage in A92 crash
Steven Saunders
Dundee stalker sexually assaulted patients in hospital wards
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Teviot Place in Montrose
Montrose woman died four days after she was hit in 'moment of inattention' by…
The former Airlie House B&B in Brechin has been given short-term let planning permission. Image: Airlie House Events
Angus Planning Ahead: Seafront holiday flats plan and 16-person Airbnb approved
Figures from the two groups receive their £125k grants at the Montrose Playhouse presentation. Image: Paul Reid
£250k Seagreen community cash will bring wind of change to Montrose
2

Conversation