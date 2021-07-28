Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Courts

Forfar thug assaulted sister then told police officers: ‘I’ll kill you.’

By Ciaran Shanks
July 28 2021, 11.00am
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A drunken lout threatened to kill police after spitting in his sister’s face, pouring beer over her and kicking a door at her dog.

Stevan Hogg terrorised the woman and their mother during the incident on Dundee Road, Forfar.

Police sent to arrest the 29-year-old were subjected to abuse by Hogg who repeatedly kicked the inside of a police van.

He is now facing a jail term after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Drinking session

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said Hogg became volatile after drinking alcohol throughout the day.

She told the court: “The accused’s sister came home to try and calm the situation.

“She went into the bedroom with her dog and the accused followed her, kicked the bedroom door open and struck the dog.

“She shouted at him and the accused then spat in her face and threw the contents of a beer bottle over her, soaking her face, hair and clothing.”

Police were contacted and found Hogg’s sister and mother to be visibly upset.

Murder threat

Hogg was aggressive towards the officers and said: “If you try and put me in that van yous are the ones that’ll get hurt. I’ll kill you.”

The thug was abusive all the way from Forfar to the force’s headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee.

Hogg, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted spitting on his sister’s face and throwing a bottle of beer over her before acting abusively towards police on June 8 this year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Hogg for social work reports to be obtained.

He continued Hogg’s period on remand.

