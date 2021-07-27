Angus music teacher accused of sexual activity with three female pupils at Fife school

A former pupil has told a court about her “inappropriate” relationship with an Angus music teacher.

The ex-student, now in her 20s, said that Dean Bromage groped her bottom as he helped adjust her hoodie, and appeared jealous when she told him she had kissed a boy her own age.

Bromage, 33, is on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, accused of engaging in sexual activity with three pupils at his school between 2012 and 2015.