News / Courts Angus music teacher accused of sexual activity with three female pupils at Fife school By Kirsty McIntosh July 27 2021, 6.51pm Updated: July 28 2021, 9.34am Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. A former pupil has told a court about her "inappropriate" relationship with an Angus music teacher. The ex-student, now in her 20s, said that Dean Bromage groped her bottom as he helped adjust her hoodie, and appeared jealous when she told him she had kissed a boy her own age. Bromage, 33, is on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, accused of engaging in sexual activity with three pupils at his school between 2012 and 2015.