Fife man could have killed friend in drug-fuelled knife attack

A prisoner has had his sentence extended after admitting a brutal drug-fuelled knife attack which could have killed his friend.

James Ellis repeatedly struck Scott Devaney with a blade at a property in Leven’s Aitken Court on May 11.

Depute Fiscal Claire Bremner told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Devaney was a friend and work mate of Ellis’s.

Ellis took knives from a knife block, concealing some in his waistband, sleeve and sock.

An argument broke out about a vendetta, during which Mr Devaney was heard to say: “I’m not going to fight you.”

However, intoxicated Ellis used one knife to attack Mr Devaney multiple times.

When police arrived at around 1.05am, they found a “significant pool of blood” on the living room floor, on walls and a bed.

Mr Devaney was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be treated for a cut which doctors feared could be life threatening.

However, he chose to discharge himself.

Cocktail of drugs and drink

Officers on mobile patrol traced Ellis near the scene of the attack at around 3.30am.

After being arrested, the 28-year-old also made threats of violence towards officers at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

Ellis’s defence solicitor Scott McKenzie explained his client had drunk whisky, taken Valium and cocaine and smoked heroin that night.

While accepting Ellis was not the victim, Mr McKenzie explained his client had been left covered in scratches.

He said: “He has very little recollection of what went on.”

Sheriff James Williamson sentenced Ellis to a further 28 months behind bars, despite noting his record was “not littered with crimes of violence”.

He said: “This was, by and large, unprovoked and vicious.

“The only appropriate sentence is custodial.”

Ellis, a prisoner at Perth Prison, has been on remand since May 12 and had his prison term backdated to then.