News / Courts Toxic Dundee boyfriend ordered to stay away from ex-partners after eight years of abusive outbursts By Jamie Buchan August 19 2021, 2.01pm Updated: August 19 2021, 4.17pm Marc Cosgrove arrives at Perth Sheriff Court A "toxic" boyfriend has been ordered to stay away from two former partners after he subjected them to eight years of abusive behaviour, angry outbursts and text threats. Marc Cosgrove repeatedly raged at one of his girlfriends for little or no reason, Perth Sheriff Court heard. When the relationship ended, he posted on Facebook he would expose "her dirty little secrets".