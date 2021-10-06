Fife addict taped partner to bed and torched mattress in drug-fuelled attack

A Fife man will be jailed for taping his partner to a bed and torching the mattress after twice smashing her head with a child’s scooter.

Steven Davis appeared from custody where Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist told him a custodial sentence will be “inevitable”.

The 38-year-old admitted three charges, including a pair of horrific assaults on his on-off girlfriend of 13 years, Lee Jamieson.

At a property in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy, in March, Davis subjected the woman to a horrifying attack, which left her needing her scalp stapled back together.

Dispute followed drug search

Fiscal depute Ron Hay said at around 2am on March 24 the accused and his partner were in Templehall, trying to source Valium.

A quarter of an hour later, the pair walked back to Ms Jamieson’s address and Davis became hostile.

Ms Jamieson went upstairs and blocked herself in her bedroom by moving the bed behind the door.

Davis, now a prisoner at HMP Perth, spent the next few hours banging on the door, shouting “let me in.”

At around 8am, Ms Jamieson did let him enter.

He did so with bags covering his hands.

Davis screamed: “I will end you right now” and “I’m going to f***ing kill you and bury you out the back.”

Battered with scooter and tied to bed

He grabbed a child’s scooter and clubbed Ms Jamieson over the head twice with the handlebar, leaving her “bleeding heavily.”

She had a cut between seven and eight centimetres long on her head which required skin clips to seal.

Davis attempted a third blow but Ms Jamieson blocked it.

He took her by her right hand and began taping her to the bedframe with masking tape.

As he was securing her to the bed, Davis told her: “I can’t go back.”

“The accused thereafter began to consume various tablets,” Mr Hay added.

Davis set the mattress alight and Ms Jamieson passed out.

When she woke up, police were in her bedroom.

Davis fled flat

Davis had fled the property but had stopped a dogwalker in the street and asked him to call emergency services to the property.

He also told the passer-by not to look at him.

Ms Jamieson was unable to explain much of what had happened to officers but identified Davis was her attacker.

She was rushed to Victoria Hospital.

Davis was found at home, having returned later that evening.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Davis admitted repeatedly striking Ms Jamieson on the head with the handlebar, using masking tape to secure her to a bed and setting fire to the mattress she was sitting on, all to her injury.

Previous attack with knife

On August 11 2020, Davis attacked Ms Jamieson in front of a 12-year-old child at the same property.

The pair had been consuming drugs and alcohol and an argument broke out just after midnight.

Davis threatened to slit his partner’s throat.

He left to go to the kitchen and brought back a blade, which he held to Ms Jamieson’s neck.

This attack left her with scratches on her throat.

The child tried to separate the couple.

Davis pushed her to the floor and bit her left calf, breaking the skin.

The argument spilled outside and David rubbed his then-partner’s face in the ground.

She was left with a swollen forehead and neighbours could hear the woman “screaming with stress”.

Davis also punched Ms Jamieson’s head during the assault.

When he was arrested, Davis asked police: “What about her assaulting me?”

He admitted assault, as well as breaching court orders not to enter Winifred Crescent on November 6.

Crack cocaine

Davis’s defence solicitor, David Cranston, said the former Amazon delivery driver and window cleaner had managed to get off illegal drug dependency since being remanded.

He said: “He really didn’t like the person he’d become.

“He was ashamed he’d been using crack cocaine.

“He doesn’t try and shy away from responsibility just because he doesn’t remember it.

“His intention is to complete his sentence.

“He accepts that he will now be serving a custodial sentence for a period.”

Sheriff Gilchrist remanded him until October 15 for sentencing, saying: “A custodial sentence is inevitable.”