Drink-driver banned after crashing outside Perth police station

By Jamie Buchan
October 9 2021, 9.00am
Gheorghe Luca crashed outside Perth police headquarters.

A drink-driver was arrested after smashing up his car outside a Tayside police station.

Officers in Perth ran to the aid of Gheorghe Luca after hearing a loud bang outside their Barrack Street headquarters.

The 28-year-old construction worker ploughed his Seat Ibiza into a pedestrian crossing while nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

Luca, who was uninjured in the smash, was banned from driving for one year when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Gheorghe Luca at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was also fined £700.

“I’m sorry about everything,” he said.

Smell of alcohol

Fiscal depute David Currie said: “At about 7pm, police officers were in the police office when they heard a loud bang on the street outside.

Perth police youth safety
Perth Police Station.

“They looked outside and noticed a silver motor vehicle in the middle of the road, having collided with the pedestrian crossing.”

He said: “Officers exited the building and went to the car.

“The accused was the only occupant and was found in the driver’s seat.

“Immediately, police noticed a smell of alcohol on the accused’s breath.”

Luca was breathalysed at the roadside and tested positive for alcohol.

He was then taken to Dundee Police Office.

“There was fairly extensive damage to the accused’s vehicle, including its front end and suspension” said Mr Currie.

“It was a substantial crash.”

‘This was his own fault’

Solicitor David Holmes said: “He is very sorry for his conduct and he realises that his licence will be taken from him.

“He understands that that was his own fault.”

Luca, of Lochee Road, Dundee, is expected to keep his job, even if he cannot drive, Mr Holmes said.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Luca: “You are aware of the consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

Luca admitted driving on March 5, with 67 mic of alcohol in his system (the legal limit is 22mic).

He also admitted driving carelessly while being under the influence and failing to keep control of his vehicle.

The Crown dropped part of the charge which alleged Luca was driving while using his mobile phone.

Following the smash, part of Barrack Street was closed for about an hour with traffic redirected through St Catherine’s Retail Park.

