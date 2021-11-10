Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diminutive Dundee drinker raged at heightist remarks

By Gordon Currie
November 10 2021, 11.17am Updated: November 10 2021, 1.00pm
David Fitzgerald lashed out in the Logie Bar, Dundee

A diminutive drinker flew into a rage and started swinging blows at a publican after being annoyed by heightist comments in a bar.

David Fitzgerald tried to throw several punches but could not connect with David Miller during the fracas in Dundee’s Logie Bar.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused arrived in the bar and it was clear he was under the influence of alcohol.

“He became abusive and started arguing with another person.

“There was an argument with another patron due to his height.

“Staff noticed the accused and asked him to leave the beer garden.

“The owner of the bar observed the accused struggling with a member of staff.

“He took hold of the accused’s upper arms and asked him to leave.

“The accused started swinging punches but he watched and dodged these.”

‘Out of character’

David Fitzgerald, 62, Dundee, admitted attacking 60-year-old David Miller in the city pub by repeatedly trying to punch him on the head.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by aggressively shouting and swearing at Mr Miller and his colleague Stanley Pietrzyk, 61.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He has known the individual for 30 years.

“He had been drinking and it was the first time he had been out for some time.

“Things had not been going well.

“He does struggle with alcohol and depression.

“He can’t remember anything about this incident but accepts his role in it.

“This was the place he goes to drown his sorrows.

“It was out of character for him and he knows he has to get himself back on track.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said he accepted it was out of character and deferred sentence on Fitzgerald to be of good behaviour for three months.

