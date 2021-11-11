Driver on trial in Dundee accused of striking man with car in Perth city centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has described how he was sent flying into the air after being run down by a car outside a Perth nightclub.

Kirk Fisken escaped with only an injury to his elbow and a “hurt ego” after being struck in the city centre in April 2019.

He was giving evidence at the trial of Mark Wishart, 36, who is accused of attempting to murder Mr Fisken and Scott Peletier on South Street and Scott Street.

The High Court in Dundee heard how Mr Fisken, 38, had been drinking at That Bar before meeting a friend outside The Loft nightclub.

Jurors heard claims that the car was performing handbrake turns up and down the streets before mounting the pavement.

Car on pavement

Mr Fisken told the court: “I just became aware of this screeching noise and all I heard was my friend shouting my name.

“When I turned around I could see a car coming straight for us.

“There was a guy walking in my vicinity and I shoved him and tried to turn around.

“The car had come onto the pavement towards me.

“I was then hit by the car and I went right up in the air.”

He added: “I went right over the whole car and dropped over the back.

“I was actually really embarrassed and I ran away without anybody coming to help me.

“I didn’t even stop to speak to my friend.

“I hurt my elbow but it was nothing major.

“Nothing hurt apart from my ego.”

The charges

Mr Peletier described how he was “clipped” by the car and suffered bruising to his right hip.

Another witness, 28-year-old Peter Littlejohn, was parked outside the former Elrasheed takeaway on Scott Street when he saw the car driving in an “erratic” manner, performing handbrake turns, driving through a red light and mounting the pavement.

None of the witnesses giving evidence were able to identify Wishart as the driver of the vehicle.

Wishart, of Paradise Place, Bridge of Earn, denies assaulting Mr Peletier and Mr Fisken on April 28, 2019 by striking Mr Peletier on the body with his car, driving through a red light, driving at excessive speeds, repeatedly performing handbrake turns, driving onto the opposite side of the road and repeatedly driving at Mr Peletier.

He allegedly struck Mr Fisken causing him to roll across the bonnet, onto the front windscreen, causing him to be thrown into the air and landing on the ground.

Prosecutors allege that Wishart attempted to murder them.

A separate charge alleges that Wishart failed to stop and provide his details.

The trial continues.