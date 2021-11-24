Former prison officer raped Fife man after posing online as young woman By Dave Finlay November 24 2021, 11.48am Updated: November 24 2021, 4.12pm McDonald was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fife landscape gardener jailed for raping girl in derelict asylum Scone man accused of sexually assaulting ‘totally wrecked’ stranger on night out in Perth Police praise courage of women and children ‘terrorised’ by remorseless Fife rapist Fife brute who raped women and beat children and dogs told to expect ‘very significant’ prison sentence