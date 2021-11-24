Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services attended a collision involving a van and a car in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Cairnbubie Road in Bowershall at around 7am on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the van was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services were also in attendance.

Six hour road closure

The road was closed for six hours while the incident was dealt with and reopened at around 1pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a van, on Cairncubie Road in Bowershall around 7am on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021.

“The male driver of the van has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“The road reopened around 1pm.”