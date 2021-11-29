Kirriemuir farm workers jailed for vicious pub assault

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pair of farm workers have been jailed for a vicious attack on a man, which left him needing four metal plates inserted into his head.

Rory Scrymgeour, 25, and 26-year-old Steven Anderson targeted Christopher George outside the Airlie Arms Hotel in Kirriemuir.

Mr George became involved in a heated argument with Scrymgeour following an earlier incident with a member of his group of friends.

His injuries also included a broken nose and fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

Solicitors acting for Scrymgeour and Anderson said their clients were willing to comply with a community payback order and pay a high amount of compensation.

Sheriff George Way, however, said only a jail term could mark the gravity of the assault.

“This was a drunken attack in a public place and the consequences have been incredibly severe for the complainer,” the sheriff said.

Victim was urinated on

The court heard how Mr George, 24, encountered the group of men, some of whom he knew from school, en route to the toilet.

He exchanged words with one of the men, who refused to let him past.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said previously: “Rory Scrymgeour had been involved in a conversation with the complainer at the bar.

“He pointed towards the door and they both went outside, followed by Steven Anderson.

“Whilst outside, the conversation became heated and the accused Scrymgeour moved his hands towards his face.

“A male who was with the group who had left the bar started to urinate on him and Mr George threw a cigarette at him in retaliation.”

Scrymgeour then lunged towards Mr George and grabbed him by the collar.

Despite his attempts to walk away, Mr George was continually grabbed by Scrymgeour, before being punched.

Anderson then hit the victim with an uppercut-style punch, before Scrymgeour punched him a further two times to the face.

Mr George managed to seek refuge in the bar before returning home.

The following day, he reported the attack to police and went to Ninewells Hospital.

Drink contributed to assault

Scrymgeour, of Kinnaird Farm Cottage, Kirriemuir, and Anderson, of Netherton Place, Westmuir, pled guilty to assaulting Mr George and causing him severe injury and permanent disfigurement on March 14, 2020.

Kevin Hampton, representing Scrymgeour, said: “He understands his alcohol intake that particular evening contributed to what happened.

“The whole experience has been a salutary one for him.”

Anderson’s solicitor John Boyle said his client became emotional when discussing the extent of Mr George’s injuries during a social work report.

The pair were sentenced to 18 months in prison.