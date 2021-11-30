Fife teacher ordered to pay victim thousands for 1980s abuse

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former school teacher who sexually abused a 10-year-old pupil in the 1980s has been ordered to pay her compensation.

Robert Jennings was convicted of historic misconduct towards the girl on an occasion in the late 1980s.

66-year-old Jennings was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday after being found to have used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards the girl when he was 32 years old.

The incident took place at a school for children with additional support needs which cannot be named for legal reasons.

At a point between January 1987 and January 1988, Jennings touched the girl inappropriately.

He placed his hand under her skirt and touched her on the leg and her private parts over her clothing.

The court heard that the girl was considered “vulnerable.”

‘Half a lifetime ago’

Defending, Iain McSporran QC noted the abuse was not sustained but a one-off incident “half a lifetime ago.”

He said: “The court should be under no illusions about how seriously Robert Jennings takes his conviction.

“He finds himself at the end of a working life branded as a sex offender.”

Mr McSporran described Jennings as being of “hitherto impeccable character” and said while his client maintains a position of denial, he has “demonstrated insight” into the likely impact.

Sentencing

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane chose not to jail Jennings.

The sheriff issued him with a Restriction of Liberty Order, prohibiting him from leaving his home at Main Street, Aberdour, between 7pm and 7am for the next nine months.

Sheriff McFarlane also ordered Jennings to pay his victim £2,000 in compensation within the next two weeks.

She said: “Mr Jennings, I have considered carefully the report that is available today and what has been said on your behalf.

“I’m taking into account a number of factors.

“This was a serious matter.”

The sheriff also placed Jennings on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Came forward as an adult

Police Scotland explained that Jennings’s victim only revealed that she had been subject to his abuse when she was an adult.

Officers heaped praise on the woman for her bravery and have urged anyone who has been subject to similar abuse to report it.

Detective Constable Mhairi Best said: “Robert Jennings was a teacher, and in a position of trust, at the time of the abuse which has undoubtedly had a lasting impact on the victim.

“His behaviour was completely unacceptable and the victim showed tremendous courage in coming forward to the police and making sure he was held accountable for his actions.

“I hope this conviction provides a sense of closure to her and sends a clear message that no matter how long ago a crime was committed, nobody is above the law.

“Police Scotland takes all reports of sexual abuse very seriously and our specialist officers are here to provide support to victims and ensure perpetrators face justice.”