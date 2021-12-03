Knife-wielding Dundee thug could face lifelong restriction

An error occurred. Please try again.

A knife-wielding thug who terrorised two staff members at a mental health facility faces being monitored for life after being branded a danger to the public.

Mark Law had his case remitted to the High Court after a psychiatrist ruled the 43-year-old would pose a risk to the public at the large following his release from custody.

Law previously admitted throwing a knife through a hatch at the Alloway Centre in Dundee, which ended up lodged in a mousepad at a staff member’s desk.

Two months later, Law became embroiled in a violent argument with a resident in Monifieth after he was accused of raking through her bins.

Knife attack at health centre

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how at around 9.30am on March 25, Pauline Morris and Grace Sandeman were working in the Alloway Centre, Alloway Place, when they became aware of Law shouting and swearing at the hatch.

Ms Sandeman saw Law clutching a knife and he lunged through the open hatch with the blade.

He then began to “lash around” with the knife, before throwing it in the direction of staff.

The knife became lodged in a mousepad on Ms Morris’ desk, where she had been sitting at the time.

Law made off but police recovered the knife and found his DNA on the blade.

Bin raking argument

On May 25, Law was confronted about rummaging through bins by a resident on High Street, Monifieth.

Law grabbed Marion Robertson’s arm before later shouting: “I’ll stab f*** out you,” after she decided to video him on her mobile phone.

The woman managed to break free and returned to her flat.

However, Law followed and continued making abusive remarks before leaving.

Drug use blamed

Law previously admitted possessing a knife, shouting, swearing, brandishing and throwing a knife at Pauline Morris and Grace Sandeman on March 25.

He pled guilty to grabbing Marion Robertson’s arm and trying to remove a mobile phone as well as shouting, swearing and repeatedly threatening violence.

Law also pled guilty to being found in North Erskine Street, Dundee, on June 7 which flouted a court order to stay out of the city unless for court hearings or solicitor appointments.

Scott Norrie, defending, said: “Clearly the doctor considers Mr Law to be a risk in the community at this time.

“It’s clear from the reports he was having mental health issues at the time of these offences.

“That was exacerbated by the use of Class A drugs as well.

“Notwithstanding the report, he has shown insight into the bad place he was in.

“He has been open and honest and would welcome assistance in the community following his release.”

Remitted to High Court

Sheriff Paul Brown opted to remit the case to the High Court due to the concerns over Law’s risk to others.

He said: “I am satisfied that the criteria mentioned may be met in this case which takes this case outwith my sentencing powers.”

A date for Law’s sentencing is still to be determined.

Previous threat to health workers

In 2019, Law hand delivered a letter to staff at Wallacetown health practice threatening to kill them.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the letter opened with “My name is Mark Law and I am declaring my intention to commit murder”.

His bizarre threat came due to what he perceived was a grudge held against him by NHS staff.

It emerged he had taken fentanyl, which had caused a drug-induced psychosis.

He was jailed for four months on that occasion.