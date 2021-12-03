Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Knife-wielding Dundee thug could face lifelong restriction

By Ciaran Shanks
December 3 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 3 2021, 10.02am
Mark Law, Alloway Health Practice
Mark Law threw a knife at the Alloway health practice in Dundee.

A knife-wielding thug who terrorised two staff members at a mental health facility faces being monitored for life after being branded a danger to the public.

Mark Law had his case remitted to the High Court after a psychiatrist ruled the 43-year-old would pose a risk to the public at the large following his release from custody.

Law previously admitted throwing a knife through a hatch at the Alloway Centre in Dundee, which ended up lodged in a mousepad at a staff member’s desk.

Two months later, Law became embroiled in a violent argument with a resident in Monifieth after he was accused of raking through her bins.

Knife attack at health centre

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how at around 9.30am on March 25, Pauline Morris and Grace Sandeman were working in the Alloway Centre, Alloway Place, when they became aware of Law shouting and swearing at the hatch.

Ms Sandeman saw Law clutching a knife and he lunged through the open hatch with the blade.

The Alloway Centre in Dundee.

He then began to “lash around” with the knife, before throwing it in the direction of staff.

The knife became lodged in a mousepad on Ms Morris’ desk, where she had been sitting at the time.

Law made off but police recovered the knife and found his DNA on the blade.

Bin raking argument

On May 25, Law was confronted about rummaging through bins by a resident on High Street, Monifieth.

Law grabbed Marion Robertson’s arm before later shouting: “I’ll stab f*** out you,” after she decided to video him on her mobile phone.

Mark Law’s sentencing has been remitted to the High Court.

The woman managed to break free and returned to her flat.

However, Law followed and continued making abusive remarks before leaving.

Drug use blamed

Law previously admitted possessing a knife, shouting, swearing, brandishing and throwing a knife at Pauline Morris and Grace Sandeman on March 25.

He pled guilty to grabbing Marion Robertson’s arm and trying to remove a mobile phone as well as shouting, swearing and repeatedly threatening violence.

Law also pled guilty to being found in North Erskine Street, Dundee, on June 7 which flouted a court order to stay out of the city unless for court hearings or solicitor appointments.

Scott Norrie, defending, said: “Clearly the doctor considers Mr Law to be a risk in the community at this time.

“It’s clear from the reports he was having mental health issues at the time of these offences.

“That was exacerbated by the use of Class A drugs as well.

“Notwithstanding the report, he has shown insight into the bad place he was in.

“He has been open and honest and would welcome assistance in the community following his release.”

Remitted to High Court

Sheriff Paul Brown opted to remit the case to the High Court due to the concerns over Law’s risk to others.

He said: “I am satisfied that the criteria mentioned may be met in this case which takes this case outwith my sentencing powers.”

A date for Law’s sentencing is still to be determined.

Previous threat to health workers

In 2019, Law hand delivered a letter to staff at Wallacetown health practice threatening to kill them.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the letter opened with “My name is Mark Law and I am declaring my intention to commit murder”.

Wallacetown Health Centre.

His bizarre threat came due to what he perceived was a grudge held against him by NHS staff.

It emerged he had taken fentanyl, which had caused a drug-induced psychosis.

He was jailed for four months on that occasion.