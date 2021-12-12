Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth tradesman who compressed partner’s neck faces immigration review

By Jamie Buchan
December 12 2021, 9.00am
Radoslaw Szczepaniak appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A Perth-based tradesman’s immigration status is under review after he brutally assaulted his girlfriend.

Radoslaw Szczepaniak left his partner shaken and badly bruised after an attack at an property in Murray Place, Stanley.

The 44-year-old repeatedly punched Heather Mann and tore off her clothing and jewellery, before using his legs to put her in a headlock.

He then compressed her neck to her injury.

Szczepaniak, of Strathtay Road, Rattray, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court having previously admitted the January 2020 assault.

He was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for 18 months.

The court heard his immigration status had been suspended, pending a review following his conviction.

Denial to social workers

Sheriff Gillian Wade expressed her disappointment with comments Szczepaniak made to social workers, which suggested he continued to deny the attack.

She told him a report prepared on his behalf “made fairly grim reading”.

The sheriff said: “This is your second offence committed within the domestic environment.

“Your attitude causes some concern, particularly the fact that you deny or at least minimise your responsibility.

“That does you no credit”.

She added: “I accept that the relationship was clearly not a happy one but that does not excuse violence.

“In light of the seriousness of this offence, I am going to impose a community payback order with a substantial number of hours of unpaid work.”

She dislocated his finger

Solicitor Paul Ralph described the relationship between his client and Miss Mann as “toxic”.

In 2018, Ms Mann was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work after she admitted dislocating Szczepaniak’s finger during a drink-fuelled row.

She assaulted him after she found out he had been unfaithful.

At the time, the court heard both had taken a “significant amount of alcohol”.

Mr Ralph said his client had now blocked his victim on Facebook.

“He has secured employment in the last few weeks with an apprenticing company,” he said.

“His current immigration status is suspended as a result of his conviction and that will be reviewed after today’s proceedings.”

Sheriff Wade issued a non-harassment order to block Szczepaniak from contacting or approaching Ms Mann for two years.