Perth tradesman who compressed partner’s neck faces immigration review

A Perth-based tradesman’s immigration status is under review after he brutally assaulted his girlfriend.

Radoslaw Szczepaniak left his partner shaken and badly bruised after an attack at an property in Murray Place, Stanley.

The 44-year-old repeatedly punched Heather Mann and tore off her clothing and jewellery, before using his legs to put her in a headlock.

He then compressed her neck to her injury.

Szczepaniak, of Strathtay Road, Rattray, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court having previously admitted the January 2020 assault.

He was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for 18 months.

The court heard his immigration status had been suspended, pending a review following his conviction.

Denial to social workers

Sheriff Gillian Wade expressed her disappointment with comments Szczepaniak made to social workers, which suggested he continued to deny the attack.

She told him a report prepared on his behalf “made fairly grim reading”.

The sheriff said: “This is your second offence committed within the domestic environment.

“Your attitude causes some concern, particularly the fact that you deny or at least minimise your responsibility.

“That does you no credit”.

She added: “I accept that the relationship was clearly not a happy one but that does not excuse violence.

“In light of the seriousness of this offence, I am going to impose a community payback order with a substantial number of hours of unpaid work.”

She dislocated his finger

Solicitor Paul Ralph described the relationship between his client and Miss Mann as “toxic”.

In 2018, Ms Mann was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work after she admitted dislocating Szczepaniak’s finger during a drink-fuelled row.

She assaulted him after she found out he had been unfaithful.

At the time, the court heard both had taken a “significant amount of alcohol”.

Mr Ralph said his client had now blocked his victim on Facebook.

“He has secured employment in the last few weeks with an apprenticing company,” he said.

“His current immigration status is suspended as a result of his conviction and that will be reviewed after today’s proceedings.”

Sheriff Wade issued a non-harassment order to block Szczepaniak from contacting or approaching Ms Mann for two years.