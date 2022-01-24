Fife garage worker pocketed nearly £40k by fraudulently selling on luxury car parts from Porsche and Ferrari service centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife garage worker pocketed nearly £40k by fraudulently selling on luxury car parts from Porsche and Ferrari service centre

By Vic Rodrick
January 24 2022, 7.00pm Updated: January 24 2022, 9.00pm
John Walmsley
John Walmsley

A luxury car garage worker ordered thousands of pounds worth of parts to sell on for private profit.

John Walmsley from Fife pretended to suppliers the goods and services were needed for customer orders at Stewart Roden Motors, a Porsche and Ferrari specialist in Winchburgh, West Lothian.

However, in a course of dishonesty lasting nearly two-and-a-half years, the parts manager secretly sold on expensive components and services to his own “customers” and pocketed the cash proceeds.

Walmsley, 37, of Pitcorthie in Dunfermline, pled guilty at Livingston Sheriff Court to obtaining £36,800 by fraud between May 8, 2016 and September 7, 2019.

He was originally charged with profiting to the tune of more than £50,000 but the Crown accepted his guilty plea to the lesser amount.

The court was told Walmsley pretended to his employers that payment for the motor parts or services was required for customer orders, knowing the orders no longer existed or were no longer required.

The charge states he induced the firm’s suppliers to supply goods and services and induced Stewart Roden Motors to pay for them.

Depute fiscal Roshni Joshi moved for sentence and revealed Walmsley has no previous criminal record.

Alan Jackson, defending, said he anticipated that the court would require a report into Walmsley’s background before passing sentence and reserved his plea in mitigation until then.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch agreed.

He told Walmsley: “Given the amended sum is a very large amount I’m going to require reports.”

He adjourned the case until February 17 for a criminal justice social work report and an assessment of Walmsley’s suitability for a restriction of liberty order.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]