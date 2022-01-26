Gaslighting serial domestic abuser from Dundee jailed ‘to reflect public’s disapproval’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serial domestic abuser who rugby tackled his ex-partner after he turned up at her home in the early hours has been jailed “to reflect the public’s disapproval”.

Mark Taylor, who arrived at his partner’s home and demanded she did his laundry, was also banned from contacting her for a decade.

Taylor flew into a jealous rage and repeatedly rugby-tackled his former girlfriend, leaving her battered, bruised and with a suspected broken rib.

During the terrifying ordeal, Taylor blamed his victim, telling her: “Why do you make me do this?”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael jailed Taylor for 27 months, backdated to July, and ensured he will be supervised for the first 12 months after his release.

The sheriff said: “Your behaviour was abusive and included an attempt to stop her from phoning the police to help.

“A lengthy custodial sentence is required here in order to adequately reflect the public’s disapproval.”

Accused in new relationship

Taylor’s solicitor had requested he remain at liberty and placed on a domestic abuser rehabilitation course.

She told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He is in a stable relationship. She’s aware of the history.

“He has spent a number of months on remand.

“He recently showed the court he can comply with orders.

“He does accept that he’s got a violent past.

“He can only move forwards now.

“He does know that he needs to work on himself and he wants to take the support.”

History of violence

Taylor, a 37-year-old HMP Perth inmate who has a history of domestic violence, attacked his ex in the early hours of July 4.

The court previously heard he had taken a Valium-type drug that night.

His victim told prosecutors she had been in a relationship with Taylor for seven years.

She described him as “loving” but added he was a “jealous person”.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court the ex-partner was at home in the city’s Beauly Avenue when she was woken by Taylor shouting through her letterbox.

“She went to answer the door and saw the accused standing outside with a green Asda bag.

“He asked her to do his washing for him and she took his clothing and put it in her washing machine.”

Flooded kitchen during attacks

Mr Burton said: “At 3.40am, the accused said he was going home and it was agreed he would come back the next day to pick up his washing.”

Taylor’s partner walked him towards his home in Arklay Street but he suddenly became aggressive and began ranting that the woman had been with other men.

She began to walk away and Taylor kicked at her heels.

She was unable to stop him getting into the house.

“Once inside, he put his head down and in a rugby-style tackle, he charged towards her and knocked her over,” said Mr Burton.

Taylor pulled the handle off the washing machine mid-cycle and water began flooding into the room.

He then held her in a bear-hug and shouted: “Give me your f***ing phone.”

Taylor told his victim: “What are you screaming for? You want the neighbours to phone the police?”

She was then told to “get back in the f***ing kitchen” before he rugby-tackled her again.

Mr Burton said: “He pinned her to the floor and began going through her pockets, searching for her phone.”

He said the woman was “absolutely terrified”.

Taylor attacked her again and told her: “Why do you make me do this, please stop.”

The woman asked another person in the house to phone the police, telling them: “Mark has just battered me three times.”

Officers arrived and led Taylor away in handcuffs.