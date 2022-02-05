Dundee jewellery store robbers have sentences reduced after judge says they were ‘excessive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dundee jewellery store robbers have sentences reduced after judge says they were ‘excessive’

By James Mulholland
February 5 2022, 10.00am
The armed obbers disguised themselves to raid the Dundee shop.
The armed obbers disguised themselves to raid the Dundee shop.

Appeal judges have cut the sentences of members of a gang who donned burka-style outfits to commit a violent robbery in Dundee.

Dean King,29, Anthony Wheeldon,40, and Connor Willis,24, were jailed for more than 32 years following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh last year.

The trio admitted raiding Walker the Jeweller in Dundee’s Union Street on September 23, 2019, while acting with others.

King kept the door open while accomplices – two of whom were dressed in full length robes and face coverings – burst in, wielding a sledgehammer.

They escaped in a stolen Ford Kuga after grabbing Rolex watches worth £17,850 and assaulting a customer.

Walker Jeweller police
Police at the robbery scene in 2019.

Willis was part of a gang which staged another, earlier, violent robbery at a jewellery business in Edinburgh.

A judge told the trio the offences “involved ferocious and frightening violence which followed sophisticated planning”.

He jailed King for nine years and two months, Wheeldon for 11 years and Willis for 12 years.

Wheeldon was placed under supervision for a further four years and Willis for five years.

On Friday, judges Lord Doherty and Lord Matthews reduced King’s sentence to seven years and 10 months.

Wheeldon had his sentence reduced to nine years and two months – his supervision remains at four years.

Willis was told he will now serve 10 years and five months in custody and will be supervised for five years following his release from jail.

At a hearing last year, Lord Beckett said the crimes “involved ferocious and frightening violence which followed sophisticated planning”.

He added: “For such serious, sophisticated and violent crimes severe sentences are called for in order to protect the public from you, to punish you and to seek to deter you and others from such crimes.”

However, on Friday, Lord Matthews said: “The sentences that were imposed were excessive.”

King’s solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said his client’s criminal record did not include convictions for violence.

He said this meant King should have received a lesser sentence.

Wheeldon’s advocate Ronnie Renucci QC and Willis’s solicitor advocate Gordon Martin successfully argued their clients’ sentences were excessive also.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]