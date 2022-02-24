Animal ban for Dundee man who let dogs Kaiser and Chaos starve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Animal ban for Dundee man who let dogs Kaiser and Chaos starve

By Paul Malik
February 24 2022, 10.00am Updated: February 24 2022, 12.04pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man has been banned from owning or looking after animals for three years after two dogs in his care almost died.

Daryl Hill, 32, was also given 180 days of unpaid work after admitting two charges of failing to give adequate care and treatment to his pets Kaiser and Chaos.

The two animals were discovered in an “emaciated” state, with one also showing signs of dehydration.

Both animals are likely to survive and have begun the process of being rehomed, despite being described by vets as “very underweight”.

Hill, of Beauly Crescent, was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff persuaded against prison

Sheriff Gregor Murray said he had considered a prison sentence but was convinced he could be given a community-based order instead.

He said: “This is an appalling offence.

“These animals could have died.

“There is a public expectation that those who own animals look after them.

“You have been remorseful and it has been brought to my attention you have mental health difficulties.

“Therefore I am convinced you could be subject to a non-custodial sentence.

“I am going to disqualify you from owning animals for a period of three years also.”

Hill admitted at an earlier hearing that between January 28 2021 and April 28 2021, at Beauly Crescent and elsewhere in Dundee, he was responsible for a dog named Kaiser and caused it unnecessary suffering through an act of omission, namely failing to provide adequate care and treatment for the dog which was suffering emaciation and dehydration.

The charge stated he knew that by doing so would have caused the dog suffering.

He further admitted the same charge relating to the second dog, Chaos, except for the dehydration aspect.

Hill was given 12 months to complete his unpaid work order.

Both charges were in contravention of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

