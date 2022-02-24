Animal ban for Dundee man who let dogs Kaiser and Chaos starve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man has been banned from owning or looking after animals for three years after two dogs in his care almost died.

Daryl Hill, 32, was also given 180 days of unpaid work after admitting two charges of failing to give adequate care and treatment to his pets Kaiser and Chaos.

The two animals were discovered in an “emaciated” state, with one also showing signs of dehydration.

Both animals are likely to survive and have begun the process of being rehomed, despite being described by vets as “very underweight”.

Hill, of Beauly Crescent, was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff persuaded against prison

Sheriff Gregor Murray said he had considered a prison sentence but was convinced he could be given a community-based order instead.

He said: “This is an appalling offence.

“These animals could have died.

“There is a public expectation that those who own animals look after them.

“You have been remorseful and it has been brought to my attention you have mental health difficulties.

“Therefore I am convinced you could be subject to a non-custodial sentence.

“I am going to disqualify you from owning animals for a period of three years also.”

Hill admitted at an earlier hearing that between January 28 2021 and April 28 2021, at Beauly Crescent and elsewhere in Dundee, he was responsible for a dog named Kaiser and caused it unnecessary suffering through an act of omission, namely failing to provide adequate care and treatment for the dog which was suffering emaciation and dehydration.

The charge stated he knew that by doing so would have caused the dog suffering.

He further admitted the same charge relating to the second dog, Chaos, except for the dehydration aspect.

Hill was given 12 months to complete his unpaid work order.

Both charges were in contravention of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.