Dundee man had inappropriate relationship with teenager, aged 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dundee man had inappropriate relationship with teenager, aged 14

By Paul Malik
February 28 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 28 2022, 8.54am
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after engaging in a relationship with a 14-year-old teenager.

Leon Campbell, 21, was also given a two-year supervision order at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting sending inappropriate messages to the youngster over the festive period.

The teenager’s mother became concerned after a friend of her daughter approached her to tell her about the older boyfriend.

Campbell had met the 14-year-old at a LGBT party and at first was unaware of the her age.

After finding out about the then-four-year difference, he continued the relationship with her, the court was told, including sending messages detailing how he wanted to kiss and hug her.

Reported to police

Depute fiscal Rachel Hill told the court: “The complainer is a 14-year-old who identifies as trans.

“On December 22 the girl was registered missing by her mother.

“One of the girl’s friends contacted the mother to say she was ‘dating’ an older male, Leon Campbell.

“After she was found, the mother took the girl’s mobile phone from her.

“Due to her concerns, the mother reported the matter to the police.

“The complainer told officers she had been in a relationship with the accused and had met him at a party.

“She was aware he was 18.

“She told the accused she was 14.

“The phone was examined and 1,700 messages were found, including evidence she had told the accused she was still at school.”

Two years’ registration

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell, in mitigation for Campbell, said: “He realises he should not have carried on messaging her after he realised her age.”

Sentencing Campbell, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “This is a sexual offence and he will need to be subject to the notification register.

“I have taken your personal circumstances into consideration and that when the incident occurred you were 18.

“What is recommended in the criminal and social work report is a community-based order.

“You will need to take part in a programme requirement and the order will last two years from today.”

Campbell, of Lansdowne Court, was sentenced to two year’s supervision and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]