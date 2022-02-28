Dundee man had inappropriate relationship with teenager, aged 14

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after engaging in a relationship with a 14-year-old teenager.

Leon Campbell, 21, was also given a two-year supervision order at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting sending inappropriate messages to the youngster over the festive period.

The teenager’s mother became concerned after a friend of her daughter approached her to tell her about the older boyfriend.

Campbell had met the 14-year-old at a LGBT party and at first was unaware of the her age.

After finding out about the then-four-year difference, he continued the relationship with her, the court was told, including sending messages detailing how he wanted to kiss and hug her.

Reported to police

Depute fiscal Rachel Hill told the court: “The complainer is a 14-year-old who identifies as trans.

“On December 22 the girl was registered missing by her mother.

“One of the girl’s friends contacted the mother to say she was ‘dating’ an older male, Leon Campbell.

“After she was found, the mother took the girl’s mobile phone from her.

“Due to her concerns, the mother reported the matter to the police.

“The complainer told officers she had been in a relationship with the accused and had met him at a party.

“She was aware he was 18.

“She told the accused she was 14.

“The phone was examined and 1,700 messages were found, including evidence she had told the accused she was still at school.”

Two years’ registration

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell, in mitigation for Campbell, said: “He realises he should not have carried on messaging her after he realised her age.”

Sentencing Campbell, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “This is a sexual offence and he will need to be subject to the notification register.

“I have taken your personal circumstances into consideration and that when the incident occurred you were 18.

“What is recommended in the criminal and social work report is a community-based order.

“You will need to take part in a programme requirement and the order will last two years from today.”

Campbell, of Lansdowne Court, was sentenced to two year’s supervision and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.