Man who sent girl, 15, sexual messages from Fife address told to tell mum about conviction

A man who sent sexual Snapchat messages to a child from a Fife address has been told to fess up to his mum about his conviction.

The sentencing of Shaun McCutcheon at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was deferred until March 16 for Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist to be present.

Sheriff Alison McKay ordered a restriction of liberty order assessment for 23-year-old McCutcheon.

The sheriff noted that McCutcheon had not yet told his mother about the indecent communication conviction.

McCutcheon, of Everard Rise in Livingston, will be sentenced after he sent a teenage girl sexual messages via social media app Snapchat.

Between September 2019 and February 2020, McCutcheon sent messages of “a sexual nature” to the girl from an address in Foulden Place, Dunfermline.

Court papers show the girl was only 15 years old at the time of the offence.

He intentionally sent the messages to the girl, who can’t be named for legal reasons, for the purposes or sexual gratification or for the purposes of humiliating, alarming or distressing her.