Hundreds of Auchterarder and Aberuthven locals meet to shape towns’ futures

By Anita Diouri
March 1 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 1 2022, 9.41am
Auchterarder
Community Action Plan members Andrew Warrington and Ang Laurie. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The Auchterarder and Aberuthven communities gathered at the weekend to agree an action plan for improvements they wish to see in their areas.

More than 300 people of all ages attended the Community Futures events as part of efforts to implement positive change.

Key themes identified so far include community facilities and activities, safe and active travel, housing and services, and traffic and parking.

Auchterarder
Attendees discussed what they want to see happen over the next five years. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

And the event will shape any improvements made over the next five years.

Funding for the community events and the Community Action Plan (CAP) has been provided through the Rural Perth and Kinross Leader.

The programme of support enables rural Perth and Kinross communities to prepare CAPs.

Changes over the next 5 years

Organisers were delighted with the turnout in both Auchterarder and Aberuthven.

And they said there was a great atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Attendees also voted on the issues most important to them.

And their responses will be used to form the five-year CAP.

Locals shared their views on what they want to see over the next five years.
Locals shared their views on what they want to see over the next five years. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

It comes after the Community Views Survey, which received 650 responses, began to pave the way for discussions.

Community Connector Ang Laurie said: “It’s the first time we’ve held a community event in a long time and people commented on how nice it was to be together.

“One of our initial aims for the CAP process was strengthening connections within our community so these comments were especially lovely to hear.

“We had such a range of ages attending – from little kids guessing the date of the monkeys birthday, planting seedlings and adults enjoying a cuppa, cake and a chat.

Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan members Andrew Warrington and Ang Laurie.
Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan members Andrew Warrington and Ang Laurie. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“The next stage is to take all of the information from the various stages of the process and create our CAP.

“People are excited by the opportunity and it’s hoped that, as engagement has been high throughout, people will feel ownership of the CAP and motivated to be a part of turning plans into actions.

“We’re hoping to launch the next stage towards the end of April.”

